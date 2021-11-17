TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE MUHYIDDIN TO ANNOUNCE PN’S CM DESIGNATE TOMORROW – AND IT LOOKS LIKE A SHOO-IN FOR ‘TUN TEJA’ ERMIEYATI

MELAKA: Perikatan Nasional is expected to announce its chief minister candidate as early as Thursday (Nov 18), says Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

Its secretary-general said that discussions would be made among its component parties regarding the matter.

He added that he had personally discussed with coalition chairman and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to give his personal views on the matter.

“We will discuss it, and announce it tomorrow,” he told reporters here Wednesday (Nov 17).

Both Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan already announced their chief minister candidates should they win the election.

Muhyiddin had previously said the coalition’s chief minister-designate would come from Bersatu.

Asked about the possibility of picking a female chief minister candidate, Hamzah said that in order to select a chief minister candidate, the candidate must first be accepted by the general public and can help boost support, especially fence voters.

“Even if it’s a female candidate, Melaka has once featured a female leader known as Tun Teja, where she once played a role in the development of the state,” said Hamzah.

Tun Teja is the wife of Melaka’s Sultan Mahmud Shah who reigned between 1458 and 1511.

Hamzah also said Perikatan had several other prominent leaders that it could choose from as its chief minister candidate.

On campaigning, he said Perikatan never resorted to smear campaigns and would talk based on facts.

“Perikatan will not take the opportunity and space to capitalise on issues brought by certain quarters,” he said.

A total of 112 candidates will be contesting in the polls.

The Election Commission has set Nov 20 as polling day.

ANN

