NEW COVID CASES SHOOT BACK UP TO 6,288 – WITH BERSATU POINTING THE FINGER AT ‘SQUABBLING’ UMNO – AS MALAYSIANS LED BY THEIR POWER-CRAZED POLITICIANS LET THEIR GUARD DOWN

Punish those who forced Melaka polls, Bersatu tells voters

AYER KEROH: Bersatu has urged voters in Melaka to punish those responsible for triggering a state election amid a rise in Covid-19 cases here.

The party’s information chief, Wan Saiful Wan Jan, said Perikatan Nasional (PN) did not want the election and had no role in the fall of the previous Barisan Nasional-led state government.

“We had to have the election because of squabbles between those who are not from our party. We want a strong and stable government,” he said at a press conference today .

Wan Saiful said several parties had raised concerns that the voter turnout would be lower because of Covid-19 and fatigue over party-hopping.

“What I want to say is we need people to come out to vote, so that you can show you are not happy with those who caused this problem.

“And I want to remind the people again that we did not cause this election. It was a result of a struggle for the chief minister’s post and personal interests.”

The previous state administration collapsed after four assemblymen – Idris Haron and Nor Azman Hassan of Umno, Noor Effandi Ahmad of Bersatu and independent Norhizam Hassan Baktee – withdrew their support for chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali.

Idris, Nor Azman and Noor Effandi were subsequently sacked by their parties.

Wan Saiful also said he regretted that some parties, especially BN, had flouted SOPs to the point that the organisers of events involving their top leaders were fined.

He said BN claimed it wanted stability, yet it was the coalition that caused instability in Melaka, Perak and Johor and at the federal level, which forced Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as the prime minister.

He also took aim at Pakatan Harapan, saying its election promises were populist and that the people should not believe them.

On claims that some PAS members were helping BN candidates to campaign, Wan Saiful said that was likely the action of a few individuals and that PAS’ stand was clear.

Melaka goes to the polls on Saturday.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.