SO MUCH FOR ISMAIL SABRI’S ‘MALAYSIAN FAMILY’! FREE BREAKFAST PROGRAM LAUNCHED BY PAKATAN GOVT FOR PRIMARY PUPILS TERMINATED BY PN IN JANUARY, MOE FINALLY CONFIRMS

Perikatan ended free breakfast for primary pupils in Jan, MOE says

THE Perikatan Nasional government has discontinued the free breakfast programme (PSP) for primary pupils on January 15, said the Education Ministry.

However, “the existing food programme (rancangan makanan tambahan) for primary pupils will be continued”, it said in a written reply to Parliament yesterday.

The ministry said the government will continue the current food and milk programmes for B40 primary pupils.

It was responding to Maszlee Malik (Simpang Renggam-Ind), who asked whether the government is planning to continue the PSP next year.

The former education minister introduced the programme in 2019.

He said a study in 2019 showed that an estimated 2.7 million children, 50,000 teachers and 7,772 schools will benefit from the free breakfast programme for 200 days a year.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.