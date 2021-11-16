OUT COMES THE TRUTH – ZAHID’S ‘KING KONG’ RAUF LETS THE CAT OUT OF THE BAG – ‘SEA WIDE ENOUGH FOR FISHERFOLK, RECLAMATION PROJECTS WON’T HARM THEM BUT DRAW IN INVESTORS’ – YET IN PENANG, UMNO-BN & THEIR NGOs KEEP HARASSING KON YEOW OVER THE STATE’S RECLAMATION GOALS

Malacca BN chief Ab Rauf Yusoh has defended reclamation projects in the state, maintaining that they do not impede the fisherfolk from earning a living because “the sea is wide”.

Rauf stressed that the reclamation projects have been important in attracting investments and spurring the state’s economy.

“The fisherfolk can still go on with their fishing life because the sea is wide. It (the sea) is not only in the reclaimed area,” Rauf told Malaysiakini in an interview.

While acknowledging that there is some impact, he stressed that the state government has addressed the issues raised by the fisherfolk.

“The state government has protected them so that development can proceed and their income is not impacted,” he said.

Rauf was asked to respond to complaints by the fisherfolk that various reclamation projects have damaged the ecosystem and driven marine life away from the coast, making it hard for them to earn a living.

The fisherfolk said they do not have the resources for deepsea fishing as it is much riskier.

“If we want to go further out to sea, we need to change to a bigger boat. We can’t use the same nets, equipment or engines we use to fish just off the coast. It is more costly.

“And the waves in the middle of the sea are stronger. We can’t use a small boat. It’s risky,” a fisherman in Pantai Kundor, Malacca, told Malaysiakini.

The fishing area of Tanjung Kling in Pantai Kundor, Malacca

Rauf, who is BN’s candidate for the Tanjung Bidara seat in the Malacca polls, maintained that the issue of reclamation was not exclusive to incumbent chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali’s Umno-Bersatu government.

“The issue of sea reclamation did not just happen in the last 19 months (under Sulaiman’s government).

“It happened 20 years ago, where a plan was made by the state government to create a reclamation corridor as a source of economic revenue for the state and to attract investors to the area as it has potential for development.

“So, sea reclamation has its value. Many investors come to invest in the hotel industry, set up industries and they have generated returns to the state,” he said.

Mega reclamation

BN, in its manifesto for the Malacca state election, promises to carry out more sea reclamation.

As chief minister, Sulaiman had touted the Malacca Waterfront Economic Zone (M-WEZ) which he described as a “game-changer” for the state’s economic future. BN has named its intent to retain Sulaiman as the chief minister if the coalition wins in the Malacca election.

The Malacca Waterfront Economic Zone (M-WEZ)

M-WEZ was incorporated in BN’s manifesto, with the coalition claiming that it can generate some 10,000 jobs within five years.

The mega project involves 10,000ha, and will take up about half of Malacca’s entire coastline.

Starting from the coast of Sungai Udang, it will extend along the coast of Pantai Kundor to Kelebang, Kesidang, Kota Laksamana, Bandar Hidir, Telok Mas and to the northern part of Serkam, covering a length of 33km.

It will involve extending the Malacca coast further out to sea, creating large swathes of new land to be developed into, among others, a harbour, business parks, townships and a logistics centre, pushing long-time fishing villages farther inland and away from the sea.

Malacca PN chief Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen has promised to review the viability of the mega reclamation project if PN wins power, while state Pakatan Harapan chief Adly Zahari had described it as “not feasible”.

The 12-day campaigning for the Malacca polls kicked off on Nov 8. Malaccans will elect 28 representatives to the state assembly on Nov 20.

The snap election was called following the collapse of Sulaiman’s government last month, after four assemblypersons withdrew their support, costing him his majority in the state assembly.

Sulaiman, in a bid to thwart the four rebel assemblypersons – two from Umno, one from Bersatu and one independent – from forming the new government, sought a dissolution of the state assembly, paving the way from the fresh polls.

Sulaiman himself was installed as the Malacca chief minister in March 2020, after the Harapan state government collapsed due to defections.

The Malacca election will be a clash between three major coalitions, with Umno and Bersatu going their separate ways.

The contenders are Umno MCA and MIC under BN, Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan under PN and PKR, DAP and Amanah under Harapan.

MKINI

.