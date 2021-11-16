‘NOT DIETING? THIS IS ONE OF THE WAYS TO MAKE CLOWNS HAPPY’ – SARCASTIC OR NOT, TMJ SENDS SANUSI, THE PLUMP & CLOWNISH KEDAH MB NOW IN HOT SOUP AFTER A BAN ON 4-D LOTTERIES, MEALS FROM McDONALD’S AFTER KEDAH-JDT SOCCER MATCH

Flowers and McDonald’s from TMJ to Sanusi after Johor-Kedah match

PETALING JAYA: Kedah Football Assocaition president Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has expressed his appreciation to Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim for presenting him with several McDonald’s meals and a bouquet of flowers today.

Tunku Ismail also posted a video today showing his representative presenting a bouquet of flowers and several sets of McDonald’s meals to Sanusi. The video was captioned: “Not dieting? This is one of the ways to make clowns happy.”

The gifts came after Kedah Darul Aman FC and football powerhouse Johor Darul Ta’zim drew 0-0 on Sunday night in the first leg of the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals. They meet on Thursday for the second leg.

In a post thanking TMJ for the gifts, Sanusi said: “We will meet again on Thursday. Win, lose or draw, those are part of the game. Let’s make it more exciting.”

Tunku Ismail owns JDT. The two had previously exchanged messages on social media regarding the issue of salary arrears for KDA staff and players.

Sanusi is menteri besar of Kedah and has been in the news for a ban on gaming outlets in his state.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

