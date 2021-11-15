‘VILLAGE BULLY’ PAS MINISTER REFUSES TO APOLOGIZE FOR RUDELY TICKING OFF REPORTER, WHO WAS ONLY DOING HER JOB TO ASK THE TOUGH QUESTIONS – BUT THEN THIS IS THE STANDARD OF ‘EXTREMIST’ PAS – THEY PROBABLY THINK THEY’RE BEING VERY DYNAMIC & SWASHBUCKLING
PAS minister denies wrongdoing in exchange with FMT reporter, says was not provocative in nature
KUALA LUMPUR— The Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of Islamic Affairs has said there was nothing wrong with his exchange with a reporter that recently made headlines for his apparently condescending tone towards her.
“Thank you, and even though the question is not related to today, but to me, it was not provocative in nature,” Idris Ahmad said in Parliament today during his Budget 2022 winding-up speech.
Idris was responding to Batu Gajah MP V. Sivakumar, who asked the PAS minister to apologise for his recent conduct when responding to a question posed by Free Malaysia Today reporter Minderjeet Kaur.
Sivakumar defended Minderjeet for questioning Idris on the potential effects of Islam-centric policies, such as the recent banning of lottery number sales in Kedah, on the non-Muslim demographic there.
“I only feel it is right to apologise to the reporter for the use of such harsh words, and in the manner by which the situation was handled,” said Sivakumar, before Idris denied any wrongdoing.
This after the online news portal reported how Idris and Deputy Minister of Human Resources Datuk Awang Hashim had publicly chastised its reporter for posing a question to them in English, who then instead of answering the query, made jibes directed at the latter’s husband.
PAS Youth information chief Nadzir Helmi had defended the duo’s reaction to the reporter, describing the incident with the Malay saying, “Bertemu buku dan ruas,” or the reporter “had met her match”.
The PAS leaders’ remarks were then slammed by press group Gerakan Media Merdeka, who said that the duo have a duty to answer the media’s queries.
This came as all shops selling numbers forecast lottery draws in PAS-led Kedah will reportedly no longer have their business licences renewed by local councils.
Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the move aims to tackle the ills resulting from gambling. MALAY MAIL
FMT journalist only doing her job, unbecoming of PAS leaders to be abrasive
ALTHOUGH the political culture of Malaysia isn’t like the US, the media should still be regarded as the Fourth Estate.
Journalists do play a role and function in holding politicians to account and thereby complement the check-and-balance dynamics in our political system.
As such, the contribution of journalists in highlighting current issues, including abuse of power and illegal or unconstitutional acts are to be accorded their due respect.
Therefore, Minderjeet Kaur (a journalist at FMT) was only doing her job as a component of the Fourth Estate.
The advocacy of politicians is also mediated and transmitted via the instrumentality of the media. Journalists play a critical role in the dissemination and publicity of issues and problems as advocated by politicians.
Just as they are dependent on the media for the communication of government policies to the rakyat, likewise the media is also representing the voice and concerns of the rakyat.
This is also another critical and fundamental point for our politicians to take note.
Politicians must, therefore, adapt to a culture and norm in which difficult and challenging questions posed by journalists are to be expected, and indeed to be welcomed.
Politicians should see such a situation as an opportunity to clarify their standing on a controversial issue or regarding a certain policy under consideration – such as the banning of the 4D shops/outlets in Kedah.
Surely the PAS officials must have their reasonings before such decision were made, and have the data (statistics, research findings, surveys etc.) ready to back it up. All they had to do was properly and respectfully convey this – especially to the press.
Difficult or challenging or “awkward” questions allow politicians to sharpen and hone in their communication and presentation skills. After all, being a politician is about being a good communicator in the first place.
Upholding religious teachings without proper adab or akhlaq when dealing with people of different beliefs is not only ironic, but also counter-productive – if not outright detrimental to society by further polarising the issue.
Of course, courtesy and respect go both ways, but according to the news report by FMT, there was nothing in the conversation that called for abrasive reaction by the officials.
Even if the questions are difficult or sensitive, it is the role of politicians and public officials to address this by focusing on the issue.
As Muslims – especially those of profess to be from a political party that represents Islam – they should remember what great Quranic scholars say on the “great moral character” mentioned in the Quran (al-Qalam 68:4) on how Allah imbued great character and every beautiful trait within the Prophet SAW.
It was reported by Malik RA in an authentic (sahih) Hadith (Prophetic narration) that The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “I have been sent to perfect good character.”
Personal attacks or criticising someone using the English language is not only irrelevant and morally wrong but also not supported by the Constitution.
Article 152 states that “The national language shall be the Malay language and shall be in such script as Parliament may by law provide that no person shall be prohibited or prevented from using (otherwise than for official purposes), or from teaching or learning, any other language”.
Minderjeet should know that the rest of civilised Malaysians are with her. She must continue to play her crucial role and she must do it without fear or favour. Let her do her job.
On the other hand, if politicians are uncomfortable, annoyed and unable to maintain good character i.e., behave in a way becoming of what their office, party and religion represent, or respect other people and basic constitutional rights, then perhaps they are not fit for office.
• Rais Hussin is president and CEO of Emir Research, an independent think tank focused on strategic policy recommendations based on rigorous research. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
MALAY MAIL / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
