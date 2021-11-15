‘YOU’RE NOT A VILLAGE LEADER BUT THE HEAD OF A STATE GOVT’ – PENANG MUFTI LAMBASTS KEDAH MB FOR INSULTING REMARKS AGAINST PENANG – ‘LINKING GAMBLING TO PENANG IS AN INSULT TO THE ISLAMIC RELIGIOUS AUTHORITIES HERE’ – EVEN AS PAS ULAMA COUNCIL RUSHES TO BACK SANUSI’S 4D BAN – INDEED SO MUCH FOR UNITY AMONG MUSLIMS WITH ULTRAS LIKE HADI & CO DELIBERATELY POKING FIRE – WHILE ‘MALAYSIAN FAMILY’ ISMAIL SABRI PLAYS ‘SLEEPING BEAUTY’ WITH HIS DEAFENING SILENCE
Penang Mufti urges Kedah MB to embrace ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ after latter links state to 4D outlets
He said Muhammad Sanusi, as the leader of a state within Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s ruling coalition, should strive to display the maturity that would help others to understand the PM’s concept on inclusivity.
“As a ‘brother’, I would like to advise the Kedah MB to be more careful when issuing statements,” he said today.
He also said the Kedah MB must strive to protect the image of his office, after Sanusi announced yesterday that he told local authorities not to renew the business licenses of 4D gaming outlets in the state.
“He should try not to issue statements that could cause controversy with other state leaders, especially with the neighbouring state, but should be working towards building a good relationship with all parties,” he said.
Wan Salim was responding to the Kedah lawmaker’s recent statement on the banning of shops selling numbers forecast lottery draws in the northern state and telling would-be patrons to visit Penang if they wanted to participate in the forecasts.
“His statement linking 4D lottery gambling to Penang is disappointing and unreasonable,” he said.
He said the fact that Muhammad Sanusi linked gambling to Penang is considered an insult to the Islamic religious institutions in this state that was committed to strengthening the position of Islam in Penang.
He reminded the Kedah MB that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al- Mustafa Billah Shah was the head of Islam for all states without a Malay ruler, which included Penang.
He said that while Penang may be under a Pakatan Harapan administration, the position of Islam in the state was protected under the Federal Constitution and given equal attention by the state government.
“For example, the budget allocated for the Penang Islamic Religious Council to implement various Islamic programmes has exceeded RM70 million since 2008,” he said. MALAY MAIL
PAS’ Syura Ulama Council backs Kedah MB over 4D ban
“The Syura Ulama Council welcomes the decision as an effort to prevent social ills in society.
“The council also urges the people as well as the government to not let gambling become a source of income for the country,” it said.
He also said alcohol sales would be restricted in rural areas of the state “to ensure that our people remain sane”.
Commenting on the restriction on alcohol, the council said alcohol had been the cause of fatal accidents, giving bad implications towards society as a whole.
“Facts have shown what alcohol can do to people. It does not just kill or cause injuries but gives bad implications to society.
“There is also not one religion in the world that allows its people to gamble. Islam prohibits people from getting involved directly or indirectly in gambling or consuming alcohol,” it added.
Sanusi’s move was, however, met with criticism from opposition MPs.
DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng asked Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob as well as MCA, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and MIC ministers to explain whether banning 4D gambling shops and alcohol sales to non-Muslims was the new policy under the Keluarga Malaysia concept espoused by the federal government.
Lim speculated that the hasty decision could have been made to help PAS candidates contesting in the Malacca elections.
The Bagan MP added that PAS should have consulted MCA, MIC and the Chinese community considering the financial losses that could result from the sudden and hasty decision.
Pejuang, meanwhile, said non-Malays would not lose their rights and opportunities if the party forms the next government.
“While Pejuang will strive to propel Malays to approximately the same economic level as the non-Malays, particularly the Chinese, it will adhere to all the liberal policies,” said Pejuang chairman Dr Mahathir Mohamad in a statement today. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
