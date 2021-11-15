‘HEARTLESS BULLY OF WOMEN & MINORITIES’ – GUAN ENG SCOLDS THE ‘TRUE FACE’ OF PAS OVER 4D BAN & HARASSMENT OF REPORTER – DARES GPS, MCA & MIC TO REPRIMAND HADI & CO’S EXTREMISM – EVEN AS PAS MINISTER OPENLY SCOFFS AT OWN CABINET’S DECSION ON TIMAH WHISKY

The DAP has challenged MCA, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and MIC cabinet members to reprimand PAS ministers over the Kedah government’s decision to ban licenced number betting outlets when the cabinet meets later this week.

In a statement today, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said PAS’ policy in Kedah was “extremist” because it was done without consulting stakeholders, ignoring cultural diversity and disrespecting lifestyles.

He added that while the DAP agreed on prohibiting Muslims from gambling, the party was of the opinion that the betting outlet ban in Kedah will only worsen police corruption and encourage illegal betting syndicates.

“Will these ministers dare to draw a red line and demand in this week’s cabinet meeting that cabinet direct that this ban be reversed to prove that MCA, GPS and MIC can stand firmly on their position of being able to stop PAS extremist policies?” asked Lim.

Yesterday, Kedah Menteri Besar Mohammad Sanusi Md Nor, after tabling the state’s budget for 2022, said his administration will not allow gambling outlets to renew their licences.

PAS had implemented similar policies in Kelantan and Terengganu in the 1990s. The ban was not lifted in Terengganu by the BN administration between 2004 and 2018.

Since PAS joined the Perak government last year, the Selama District Council had decided to ban all retail sales of alcoholic beverages.

Reprimand PAS colleagues

Meanwhile, Lim said GPS, MCA and MIC ministers must also reprimand their PAS colleagues who launched a personal attack against FMT reporter Minderjeet Kaur.

PAS vice-president and religious affairs minister Idris Ahmad, alongside deputy human resource minister Awang Hashim, had skirted a question on disagreement over the Kedah government’s decision to ban the betting outlets.

Instead, Awang got personal by attacking Minderjeet for asking the question in English while Idris asked the reporter if she was agreeable to having a kaki judi (gambler) for a husband.

Idris also alleged that all non-Muslims are against gambling.

Lim said the exchange was yet another example of PAS’ bullying behaviour and extremist policies.

“Both leaders have once again shown the true face of PAS as a heartless bully of minorities and women, who have no place under the extremist policies of PAS,” he said.

Lim pledged that DAP MPs will pursue a full public apology from Idris and Awang through Parliament. MKINI

Call it Dollah or Wahab, PAS minister says party still opposes Timah whisky despite Cabinet’s nod

KUALA LUMPUR— Islamist party PAS has said that it remains opposed to the local whisky brand called “Timah”, even as the Cabinet approved the name over the weekend.

Religious Affairs Minister Idris Ahmad was quoted saying nobody in the party agrees to the decision and the consumption of alcohol no matter what name is used for the brand.

“As far as this alcohol issue is concerned whether it be Timah, Dollah or Wahab PAS do not agree with it,” the PAS vice-president was quoted saying by Malay daily Sinar Harian.

Dollah and Wahab are Malay male names. No alcoholic drinks have been given those names.

“No one from the party supports the whisky brand Timah,” he reportedly added.

Last Saturday, the Cabinet allowed the whisky brand Timah to keep its name.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong along with Domestic Trade and Cooperatives Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said the manufacturer will be required to include an additional label on the whisky bottle to explain its name refers to the Malay word for “tin”.

Last month, Idris had called for Timah whisky to immediately change its brand name and the picture used on the bottle.

Idris said such things should not happen as they are provocative while the use of the name could cause confusion to the community and religion.

He also claimed the use of the name would lead to the normalisation of alcohol consumption among Muslims, despite Muslims being banned from purchasing such non-halal products in Malaysia.

He also said he would lobby the matter with the Home Ministry and the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry. MALAY MAIL

MKINI / MALAY MAIL

