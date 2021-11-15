NO, MAHATHIR! EITHER YOU’RE RACIST OR YOU’RE NOT – AND SUPPORTING PEJUANG IS NOT SUPPORTING MALAYSIA OR MALAYSIANS! – IT’S ONLY GIVING A MACHIAVELLI, FORK-TONGUED & BIGOTED LEADER A 3RD CHANCE – DR M AGAIN INSISTS ‘MALAYSIAN LIBERALISM TOWARDS NON-MALAYS UNMATCHED’ – BUT TO NON-MALAYS, WHAT ‘LIBERALISM’ IS 96-YEAR-OLD EX-PM YAKKING ABOUT? – THEY SEE & UNDERGO ONLY TREMENDOUS DEPRIVATION & SACRIFICE – WHILE DR M STILL TALKS ABOUT BRINGING MALAYS TO THE SAME LEVEL AS THE CHINESE – DESPITE ‘BEING GOVERNED BY MULTIRACIAL BUT PRIMARILY MALAY GOVTS SINCE INDEPENDENCE’

Pejuang will adhere to liberal policies, privileges for non-Malays, says Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Although Pejuang is a Malay political party, it will adhere to all liberal policies and privileges granted to non-Malays, says its founder, Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The former prime minister said a Pejuang-dominated government will support democratic principles and the rule of law, and reject and criminalise any form of abuse of authority and corruption by the government.

As a result, other races were permitted to keep their identification with their countries of origin, languages, cultures, schools and so on.

“This is our pledge. Supporting Pejuang is supporting Malaysia and Malaysians.

“While the Malays can hope to catch up, the others will not lose their places and opportunities,” he said in a blog post.

Mahathir said since Malays constituted the majority of the population, they served as the government’s backbone, adding that Malaysia had been governed by “multiracial but primarily Malay governments” since independence.

He said Malaysian liberalism towards non-Malays was unmatched and that conflict between people of various ethnicities was rare.

“Malaysia is much more stable and peaceful than many other multiracial countries or even single-ethnic countries in the world,” he said. FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

Dr Mahathir touts ‘Pejuang-led government’, even as it stays out of Melaka poll

KUALA LUMPUR— Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today lobbied for a government that is led by his Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, even as it chose to sit out the Melaka state election.

He said Pejuang will champion Malay rights with an objective of making Malaysia a developed country by 2030 or earlier.

“Pejuang is a Malay political party. While it will strive to bring up the Malays to approximately the same economic level as the non-Malays, particularly the Chinese, it will adhere to all the liberal policies and privileges that Malaysia accords the non-Malays.

“In addition to that, a Pejuang dominated government will uphold democratic principles and the rule of laws. It will reject and outlaw all kinds of abuses of power and corruption by the government and the administration,” he wrote in his official blog.

He had asserted that the statewide poll was just another ploy for politicians to lobby for important positions in the state government instead of improving its administration.

Pejuang’s deputy president Datuk Marzuki Yahya also said that the party wants to concentrate on its preparations for GE15.

In August, the former prime minister said Pejuang will contest 120 Parliamentary seats in the 15th general elections.

Aside from Dr Mahathir, who is Pejuang’s chairman as Langkawi MP, the party currently has three other MPs: president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir (Jerlun), Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah (Kubang Pasu) and Datuk Shahruddin Md Salleh (Sri Gading).  MALAY MAIL

