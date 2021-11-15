MUHYIDDIN HAS LOST MALACCA – DUE TO HIS COWARDICE IN NAMING CM DESIGNATE, SAYS UMNO – MAYBE SO, BUT HAS ‘EXTREMIST’ PAS JUST WON A SEAT DUE TO KEDAH MB’S ‘EXTREMIST’ SABRE-RATTLING OVER 4D GAMBLING & ALCOHOL

Kedah MB’s lottery shop ban seems like Malacca polls gambit – analysts

PAS-led Kedah state government’s decision to effectively ban gaming shops is believed to be related to the ongoing Malacca state election, said analysts.

They told Malaysiakini that the timing of the announcement, which was yesterday, conveniently coincided with the election where PAS and its allies in Perikatan Nasional were gunning for Malay-majority seats.

“The question here is, why such a decision was not announced six months, or maybe a year ago? This is seen as an action that has political motivation aimed at attracting support for PAS and Bersatu, which really need Malay votes in order to win the state election,” Universiti Malaya’s Awang Azman Awang Pawi told Malaysiakini when contacted today.

The socio-political analyst was asked for his view on Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor’s announcement yesterday, where he said the state government would not renew gaming shop business licences issued by the local councils.

Sanusi reportedly said the move was intended to tackle social ills caused by gambling, such as the collapse of family institutions.

Awang Azman believes that the announcement, however, might backfire on the PN coalition instead.

“The decision is surely popular among PAS supporters, but no guarantee that it can be accepted in Malacca, where its voters are more moderate and understand the fact that they are living in a multiracial community.

“The concept of tolerance has been the practice in Malacca, and what Kedah MB did may not swing many votes.

“However, on the other hand, the act may cause uneasiness to PAS allies like Gerakan. It would also make other parties like MCA and MIC be in an awkward position, as they are in the same cabinet at the federal level,” he said.

Voting propensity

Oh Ei Sun, a senior fellow with Singapore’s Institute of International Affairs, believed that PN could have discounted the prospect of winning the Chinese majority seats and decided to focus on getting Malay-Muslim support.

“Ultimately, the Malacca election will be decided by the voting propensity among the three coalitions by the Malay-Muslim voters,” he said.

“Chinese voters are in any way unlikely to vote for either BN or PN, and the four Chinese-majority seats could thus in a sense be discounted from the pertinent political calculations by BN and PN.

“Conversely, PN must have thought that by imposing the ban in Kedah, it could reinforce its religious credentials and thereby galvanise its potential Malay-Muslim supporters to come out to vote, thus raising its winning prospects,” he said. MKINI

PN has ‘lost’ Melaka by not naming CM-designate, says Umno’s Puad

Puad Zarkashi said the delay shows Bersatu lacks good candidates for the post. (Bernama pic)

AYER KEROH: Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi claimed today that Perikatan Nasional had already lost the Melaka polls by failing to announce its nominee for the post of chief minister.

Puad said PN’s failure to announce its nominee, something which Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan had already done, clearly showed the Bersatu-led coalition’s lack of confidence heading into the polls.

“This is because Bersatu lacks authentic party members. The majority of Bersatu members are those who hopped from Umno. Bersatu can only stay alive as long as there are those who hop parties.

“Actually, PN entered the Melaka polls with no confidence. There’s no consensus in Bersatu itself on the question of its candidate for chief minister,” he told FMT.

BN and PH confirmed that their choice for the top state post were former chief ministers Sulaiman Md Ali and Adly Zahari, respectively, when announcing their manifestos for the polls.

When PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin announced its manifesto yesterday, he failed to announce the name of its choice for chief minister.

Puad said PN’s decision not to announce its candidate for chief minister was not a strategic or tactical move but one that showed hesitance and a lack of preparation.

He pointed out that in Sabah, Muhyiddin was quick to announce Hajiji Noor as PN’s candidate for the post of chief minister on nomination day itself, and that he did this without even negotiating with Umno.

He said the PN clearly lacked a figure who had the stature and ability to be chief minister. FMT

