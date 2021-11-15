MUHYIDDIN HAS LOST MALACCA – DUE TO HIS COWARDICE IN NAMING CM DESIGNATE, SAYS UMNO – MAYBE SO, BUT HAS ‘EXTREMIST’ PAS JUST WON A SEAT DUE TO KEDAH MB’S ‘EXTREMIST’ SABRE-RATTLING OVER 4D GAMBLING & ALCOHOL

AYER KEROH: Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi claimed today that Perikatan Nasional had already lost the Melaka polls by failing to announce its nominee for the post of chief minister.
Puad said PN’s failure to announce its nominee, something which Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan had already done, clearly showed the Bersatu-led coalition’s lack of confidence heading into the polls.
“This is because Bersatu lacks authentic party members. The majority of Bersatu members are those who hopped from Umno. Bersatu can only stay alive as long as there are those who hop parties.
“Actually, PN entered the Melaka polls with no confidence. There’s no consensus in Bersatu itself on the question of its candidate for chief minister,” he told FMT.
BN and PH confirmed that their choice for the top state post were former chief ministers Sulaiman Md Ali and Adly Zahari, respectively, when announcing their manifestos for the polls.
When PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin announced its manifesto yesterday, he failed to announce the name of its choice for chief minister.
Puad said PN’s decision not to announce its candidate for chief minister was not a strategic or tactical move but one that showed hesitance and a lack of preparation.
He pointed out that in Sabah, Muhyiddin was quick to announce Hajiji Noor as PN’s candidate for the post of chief minister on nomination day itself, and that he did this without even negotiating with Umno.
He said the PN clearly lacked a figure who had the stature and ability to be chief minister. FMT
MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.