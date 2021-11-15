‘HYPOCRITES – THAT’S WHAT THEY ALL ARE’ – NON-MUSLIMS LASH OUT AT ‘BULLY’ MUSLIMS IN PAS AFTER ‘TWO-FACED’ BAN ON 4D, ALCOHOL

Why are these parties seeking cheap publicity to score brownie points with the non-Malays?

What is the big issue if the Kedah government decides to ban these outlets?

This is the problem with these non-Malay parties. They are equally useless and hopeless in championing the true and far more urgent issues plaguing the country.

There are no 4D shops in Shah Alam, Kelantan and Putrajaya.

Why are the parties not complaining about the infringement of non-Malay gamblers’ rights in these places?

Selangor is governed by Pakatan Harapan so why are the DAP leaders not kicking up a fuss about non-Malay rights in some sections of the state?

It’s pure hypocrisy.

It’s amazing that while these parties say they do not encourage gambling, they still encourage places of sin to be licensed.

The bottomline: the non-Malay based parties are no better than the opposing parties.

Hypocrites – that’s what they all are.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.