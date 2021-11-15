‘JEALOUS’ OF MUHYIDDIN BECAUSE OF BERSATU’S GOOD TIES WITH PAS? JUST WAIT TILL PROMISCUOUS HADI & CO DUMPS PN FOR MN AGAIN! – INDEED WITH SUCH HALF-PAST-SIX, FORK-TONGUED & CHILDISH STRATEGISTS LIKE WAN SAIFUL – NO WONDER ‘CIRIT’ MUHYIDDIN IS MOCKED, RIDICULED & FOREVER REMEBERED FOR HIS TREACHERY & ‘KERAJAAN GAGAL’ LEGACY

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu information chief Wan Saiful Wan Jan claimed last night that many were “jealous” of Perikatan Nasional and would like to see a split among the coalition’s components.

They would particularly feel happy with a split involving PAS, he said, adding that the alliance between PN components, which also included Gerakan, was something to be proud of.

“Many are jealous, because of PAS and they are eager to see divisions,” he said at a ceramah last night, referring to the relationship between Bersatu and PAS.

“However, we in Bersatu are consistent as PAS is consistent in defending Muslim unity.”

Wan Saiful said Bersatu had even agreed to join Muafakat Nasional, although there were those who opposed it.

MN is a pact forged between PAS and Umno in 2019, aimed at uniting Malay-Muslims.

The alliance between the country’s two largest Malay parties has however come under threat following the Islamist party’s decision to contest under the PN banner in the Melaka polls.

While some leaders, including Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, have predicted MN’s demise, the leaderships of the two parties insist it is not dead.

On a separate matter, Wan Saiful recalled the time he was tasked with drafting the manifesto for Pakatan Harapan, which Bersatu was a part, in the last general election.

PH formed the government in 2018 but was toppled in 2020 when Bersatu quit the coalition to team up with Umno and PAS – which had lost in the general election – to take over the government.

“When I questioned if (the pledges in PH’s manifesto) were for real, a certain individual, whom I shall not mention, said, ‘Sir, you are not a member of the committee, your job is to write’”.

He said this led to PH’s manifesto being mocked till today.

“PN’s manifesto (for the Melaka polls) is far more realistic and implementable.”

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

