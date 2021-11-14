BACK TO THE WALL, MUHYIDDIN TURNS ‘CASH-IS-KING’ – TO GIVE ALL TAHFIZ SCHOOL & KINDY TEACHERS RM200 – BUT STILL TOO CHICKEN TO NAME PN’S CM CANDIDATE – AND COMPLETELY IGNORES EQUAL FUNDING FOR OPPOSITION

AYER KEROH: Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin has launched the coalition’s manifesto for the Melaka state election titled “Melaka Bangkit Gemilang”, based on six cores, 11 strategies and 74 measures.

PN’s six cores involve boosting the economy, the people’s welfare, strengthening the tourism industry, environmental sustainability, infrastructure efficiency, as well as strong and transparent governance.

However, unlike Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan’s manifestos, PN did not pledge to allocate equal funding for all assemblymen, regardless of the political party.

There was also no mention of PN’s chief minister candidate.

Muhyiddin promised to allocate financial aid for the maintenance of tahfiz schools registered with the Melaka Islamic Religious Department, as well as a RM200 one-off aid payment for teachers in registered tahfiz schools and kindergartens.

PN will also seek to improve the level of education in Melaka and make the state among the top three in Malaysia for major public examination results.

A one-off aid of RM200 will also be channelled to parents of babies born this year.

To address the heavy traffic in the city, especially during peak seasons, he said PN would provide more parking spaces and introduce “park-and-ride” facilities to reduce the number of cars on the road.

“We will form a special task force to monitor the implementation of these pledges should PN form the state government,” he said.

Muhyiddin said he believed that the people would have been disappointed to hear about the reports of abuse of power and the misappropriation of Melaka’s wealth by “greedy and irresponsible” parties.

He told Melakans that this was their chance to rectify this situation, urging them to be bold in initiating change in the state.

“I urge all Melakans to unite and give PN the mandate to carve a new history for Melaka,” he said.

