PRO-ANWAR RONNIE LIU GETS BOOTED OUT FROM SELANGOR DAP LEADERSHIP – PERHAPS HE SHOULD CONSIDER JUMPING TO PKR SINCE HE LIKES SNIFFING AROUND ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR SO MUCH

RONNIE LIU GETS BOOTED OUT FROM SELANGOR DAP LEADERSHIP
Ronnie Liu voted out of Selangor DAP leadership
The Selangor DAP party election today saw its incumbent state secretary Ronnie Liu failing to make the cut to be part of its committee.
Liu garnered only 477 votes, placing him in the 17th rank.
Meanwhile, incumbent chairperson Gobind Singh Deo ranked fifth with a total of 615 votes, ensuring him a seat in the state leadership.
The state DAP election is a two-tiered process where delegates only vote for the top 15 candidates that they want to see in the leadership.
These candidates will now vote among themselves on who will occupy various positions within the committee, including the chairperson.
Meanwhile, Sekinchan assemblyperson and Selangor state assembly speaker Ng Suee Lim garnered the highest number of votes – 786.
The list of top 15 candidates in the polls and the number of votes they garnered is as follows:
1. Ng Suee Lim (786)
2. Ng Sze Han (699)
3. Tiew Way Keng (667)
4. Ganabatirau Veraman (633)
5. Gobind Singh Deo (615)
6. Ean Yong Hian Wah (610)
7. Eric Teh Hoong Keat (591)
8. Ong Kian Ming (574)
9. Wong Siew Ki (562)
10. Edry Faizal Eddy Yusof (561)
11. Jamaliah Jamaluddin (543)
12. Tony Leong Tuck Chee (540)
13. Lau Weng San (521)
14. Lee Fu Haw (514)
15. V Papparaidu (504)
A total of 1,116 delegates turned out at the Selangor DAP 2021 Ordinary State Convention in Shah Alam today, corresponding to a 72.4 percent turnout rate.
Five appointed to committee
After another round of voting among the top 15, Gobind has been re-elected as chairperson. They also appointed five additional members to the committee: Quah Perng Fei, Michelle Ng Mei Sze, Rajiv Rishyakaran, Siow Fun Yean, and Yogarajah Palanisamy.
The new leadership line-up for the next three-year term is as follows:
Chairperson: Gobind Singh Deo
Deputy chairperson: Ean Yong Hian Wah
Vice-chairperson: Ng Suee Lim
Vice-chairperson: Ganabatirau Veraman
Secretary: Ng Sze Han
Assistant secretary: Jamaliah Jamaluddin
Treasurer: Ong Kian Ming
Assistant treasurer: Edry Faizal Eddy Yusof
Organising secretary: Lau Weng San
Assistant organising secretary: Papparaidu Veraman
Assistant organising secretary: Leong Tuck Chee
Publicity secretary: Wong Siew Ki
Assistant publicity secretary: Eric Teh Hoong Keat
Political education director: Tiew Way Keng
Committee member: Lee Fu Haw
Committee member: Quah Perng Fei
Committee member: Michelle Ng Mei Sze
Committee member: Rajiv Rishyakaran
Committee member: Siow Fun Yean
Committee member: Yogarajah Palanisamy
MKINI
.