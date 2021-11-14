‘WHAT IS SANUSI’S PROBLEM? WHO IS HE TO DENY THE RIGHTS OF NON-MUSLIMS?’ – DAP’S RAMASAMY SLAPS PAS’ TROUBLEMAKING KEDAH MB OVER LATEST GAMING & LIQUOR BANS – WANTS MCA & GERAKAN TO STATE THEIR STAND ON ‘ISLAMISATION AGAINST THE RIGHTS OF NON-MUSLIMS’

Penang deputy chief minister P Ramasamy is fuming over the latest clampdowns on gaming and liquor sales, saying these are moves to control non-Muslims and deprive them of their right to decide what is good or bad for them.

“Whoever said that Malaysia is a secular nation with a secular Constitution where the rights of the non-Muslims are protected”

“Over the years there have been both subtle and overt forms of Islamisation. These are to deny non-Muslims the right to make decisions on a whole range of matters – there are more and more restrictions on the choice of non-Muslims,” said Ramasamy in a forthright statement this afternoon.

He was responding to news that the Kedah state government has ordered all the local councils in the state to ban 4D gaming outlets, which comes to the heels of a ban on the sale of liquor in sundry, retail and Chinese medicine shops in Kuala Lumpur.

“It is not about drinking alcohol or even gambling in the gaming shops. Not all non-Muslims drink alcohol and not all patronise the 4D gaming shops.

“It is for the non-Muslims to decide for themselves what is good and not good.

“There is no need for moral policing resulting in the denial of their rights whether to consume or not to consume alcohol. Or their right to make decisions about their involvement in gambling,” he said.

Non-Muslims not subject to moral policing

Malaysia’s non-Muslims have freedom of association with regard to religious practices and are not subject to moral policing, unlike their Muslim counterparts.

“The bold and insensitive move started with the recent ban on the sale of alcohol by the Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur ( DBKL) despite protests.

“Emboldened by the DBKL’s move against non-Muslim retail shops, the Kedah state government has now ordered all the local councils in the state to ban the 4D gaming outlets.

“Now if this decision is not Islamisation against the rights of non-Muslims, then what is it?” he asked.

“If the state wants to ban Muslims from frequenting the gaming centres, I have nothing to say but the state government or the local councils have no right to deny non-Muslims their right to frequent or not to frequent the gaming outlets.

“Why this bigotry against the non-Muslims? Are they not citizens who have paid their taxes?

“What wrong have they done to antagonise (Kedah Menteri Besar) Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor for him to take punitive measures to punish them?

Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor

“Don’t they have the right to make their own decisions whether to consume alcohol or to frequent 4D gaming outlets?

“Who is Sanusi to deny the rights of the non-Muslims?” he asked.

Sanusi also announced that steps would be taken to restrict the sale of alcohol in rural areas.

“If, by and large, Muslims do not consume alcohol, what then is Sanusi’s problem?” asked Ramasamy.

He also questioned parties in the ruling federal government such as MCA, MIC and Gerakan to state their stand on the matter.

Yesterday, the cabinet announced that it had agreed to allow Timah whiskey to maintain its name.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong along with Domestic Trade and Cooperatives Minister Alexander Nanta Linggi both said the manufacturer will be required to include an additional label on the whiskey bottle to explain that its name was in reference to “bijih timah” – the Bahasa Malaysia term for tin ores.

“MCA can take credit for the sale of Timah Whisky now but what a pathetic victory,” said Ramasamy.

