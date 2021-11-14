3 TOP OUTCOMES – WHICH DO MALACCANS & MALAYSIANS WANT? – FIRSTLY, UMNO WIPES OUT BERSATU BUT WILL MUHYIDDIN STILL SUPPORT ISMAIL SABRI AS PM OR WILL HE PLUNGE THE COUNTRY INTO NEW CRISIS – SECONDLY, FOR UMNO TO WIN DECISIVELY & NAJIB TO RETURN TO POWER BUT WILL MALAYSIA ALSO RETURN TO KLEPTOCRACY – THIRDLY, FOR PAKATAN TO WIN ENOUGH MAJORITY TO RESTORE THE MANDATE OF GE14

Kit Siang: Will Bersatu support Ismail Sabri if it is wiped out in Malacca polls?

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang has questioned if Bersatu will continue to support Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the prime minister if the Umno splinter party is wiped out in the Malacca state election.

At a press conference held on the fifth day of the election campaign, Lim spoke of the three possible outcomes in the ongoing state polls.

“The first (possibility) is that Bersatu will be wiped out by Umno. If this is going to happen, will Bersatu and its president Muhyiddin Yassin continue to support Ismail Sabri as the premier?

“Secondly, (BN will win) and Najib Abdul Razak will make a comeback, this would mark the return of kleptocracy.

“Thirdly, Pakatan Harapan will restore the mandate of the 2018 general election, where we will have the majority to govern Malacca until the next election,” he said.

Campaigning for the Malacca polls started on Nov 8. Malaccans will cast their votes on Nov 20.

BN, PN and Harapan are facing off against each other in all 28 seats.

Umno contests in 20 seats while MCA seven and MIC one.

Bersatu is contesting 15 seats, of which 12 are against Umno. PAS is contesting eight seats under the PN ticket while the remaining five seats will be contested by Gerakan.

Meanwhile, Lim slammed PN candidate for Machap Jaya for “shamelessly” handing out engine oil to motorists in the constituency.

“Malaysia is moving toward a ‘clean’ system and it is a shame that this has happened.

“I hope Malaccans know the importance of voting day on Nov 20 where they will cast their ballots for the country and the next generation,” he said.

Despite low voter turnout concerns, Lim said the opposition hopes to see up to 80 percent of voters turn up at polling stations.

PN’s Machap Jaya candidate Tai Siong Jiul drew flak for a motorcycle engine oil change programme.

However, Tan brushed off such concerns, saying he didn’t pay for it.

“My election office arranged this. Some friend gave some sponsorship for the programme,” he said yesterday.

