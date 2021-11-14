BOMBSHELL – ‘IF YOU WANT TO BUY 4-D, GO TO PENANG’ – BUNGLING KEDAH MB BANS ALL 4-D SHOPS – FOR FEAR HE WILL BE ‘WHACKED BY OTHERS & GET QUESTIONED IN THE AFTERLIFE’ – IN MOVE SMACKING OF POLITICAL OPPORTUNISM & ABUSE OF POWER – EVEN AS HE DECLARES RM1,000 ‘ASSISTANCE’ TO ALL KEDAH CIVIL SERVANTS – ARE SANUSI & PAS GETTING READY FOR GE15?

Kedah bans all 4D shops

Menteri besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said gambling has caused the collapse of family institutions and even civilisations, besides resulting in debt problems.

ALOR SETAR: Kedah will ban the operation of all gaming shops in the state by not renewing their business licences issued by the local councils in a move “to tackle the ills resulting from gambling”.

Menteri besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said besides gambling controls, it would also introduce curbs on the sale of alcohol in rural parts of Kedah “where the demand for such drinks is low”.

He said this at a press conference after tabling the 2022 state budget at the Kedah assembly today.

“This is to ensure a Kedah free of gambling, as we all know it has caused the collapse of family institutions and even civilisations, besides resulting in debt problems.

“Those who want to buy (4-D lottery numbers) can go to Penang,” he said.

On limiting alcohol sales, Sanusi said this “would not affect non-Muslim consumers”.

“Last week, the state executive council discussed alcohol sale at duty-free stores in Langkawi, where sales of alcoholic beverages are allowed, and at unlicensed stores in the state. We hope they will no longer sell them openly any more (in Kedah).

“These actions are being taken to ensure Kedahans are always in a sober state of mind,” added Sanusi, without elaborating on what steps would be taken against the sale of alcohol in the state.

He said he would enforce the gambling ban as long as he has the power to do so.

“I do not want to be questioned in the afterlife on what I had done to curb gambling when I led the state government.

“Besides, if I do not act on this (gambling) matter, I will get ‘whacked’ by others.

“The gambling shop owners reap profits, but the consequences of gambling are felt by the people, especially the non-Muslims,” said Sanusi.

He hoped the people of Kedah would understand the actions taken by the state government to ensure the state is gambling-free. – FMT

Kedah civil servants to get RM1,000 assistance under state Budget 2022, says MB

ALOR SETAR: Kedah civil servants will each receive RM1,000 special financial assistance under the state’s 2022 Budget, says Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

The Mentri Besar said the whole exercise will cost the state government a total of RM5.6mil.

“The state government sees the civil servants continue to execute their duty and responsibility despite being in a limited situation due to implementation of various movement control orders (MCO) during the pandemic.

“Even with the limitation, governmental matters were run smoothly and the state revenue collection increased,” he said when tabling the state’s Budget for 2022 in the state assembly on Sunday (Nov 14).

He said the payment was in appreciation of the contributions and sacrifices of 5,000 civil servants in the state.

He said he hoped the announcement will raise the spirits of civil servants in the state to continue to give the best service to the people.

He also announced a one-off payment of RM500 each to state-appointed mosque officials and religious teachers, similar to what was announced by the Federal Government recently for all federal-appointed mosque officials.

Last month, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz said a special one-off payment of RM500 will be disbursed to 70,000 mosque officials including imam, bilal (muezzins), siak (mosque caretakers), guru takmir (religious teachers), and Fardhu Ain and Kifayah (Kafa) teachers.

Muhammad Sanusi, who is Jeneri assemblyman, said the state government will continue to give RM2,000 monthly to Opposition assemblymen and RM8,000 to government assemblymen for them to use in their service centre operations.

He said this will cost the state government RM3.768mil next year.

He said the state government will also allocate RM50,000 annually to all Opposition assemblymen to help those in need and for small-scale programmes in their respective constituencies.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / ANN

.