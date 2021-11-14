DEVILS FIGHT – YOU ALSO EVIL, UMNO FIRES BACK AT MUHYIDDIN – ‘YOU CAUSED THE DOWNFALL OF PAKATAN BECAUSE YOU WANTED TO BECOME PM’ – AND WHO ARE YOU TO THREATEN US IN JOHOR, WHERE – ‘BERSATU MAY NOT WIN A SINGLE SEAT IF A STATE ELECTION IS CALLED’

Don’t forget you were behind Sheraton Move, Puad tells Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: A senior Umno leader has reminded Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin that he led the forces that caused the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government in the Sheraton Move, asking if this meant that the former prime minister can be considered evil (jahat).

“Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin has accused Umno of being evil for causing the fall of its own government in Melaka.

“So does this mean he was also evil in causing the fall of PH last year via the Sheraton Move? Obviously, he did that because he wanted to become the prime minister,” Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said in a Facebook post today.

Puad said similarly, it was former chief minister Idris Haron who colluded with PKR to cause the fall of the Melaka government as he had been promised his former position by the opposition Pakatan Harapan, but it backfired when the assembly was dissolved.

“It’s obvious that it was PKR which was behind the fall of the Barisan Nasional government in Melaka and not Umno,” he said.

He was commenting on Muhyiddin’s warning yesterday to Umno veteran Shahrir Samad not to test him about triggering a state election in Johor.

Shahrir, the former Johor Bahru MP, had dared Muhyiddin to withdraw support for the Umno-led Johor government, a move that would lead to the fall of the state government and trigger an election.

Muhyiddin responded by saying that he was not scared and could do it the very next day if he wanted to.

“But I will not do it because I do not want to repeat what Melaka is enduring right now by having a state election,” he said.

Puad said Muhyiddin had better remember there was the possibility that Bersatu may not win a single seat in Johor if a state election is called.

Meanwhile, Shahrir, in his response, said Muhyiddin should remember that Johor has its own constitution and a Ruler who has a say in the dissolution of the state assembly to call for a fresh election.

“You cannot dissolve the assembly with a press of a button. The procedures are spelt out clearly and the head of state has a role in the decision,” he said in his Facebook post today.

Dissolving govt not as easy as pushing a button, Shahrir tells Muhyiddin

JOHOR BARU: Umno veteran Tan Sri Shahrir Samad has fired back at Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin saying that dissolving a government is not as easy as pushing a button.

The former MP, who is Johor Baru Umno division chief, said that our country has a constitution with each state also having their own constitutions.

“Furthermore, there are the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultans, Yang di-Pertua Negeri who also have constitutional roles and responsibilities.

“Wanting to dissolve the Dewan Rakyat or state assembly is not as easy as ‘pressing the button’,” he said in a Facebook post here on Sunday (Nov 14).

On Muhyiddin singling out his loss in the last election, Shahrir said it has to do with the basic concept of Malaysia’s democratic practice, namely Parliamentary democracy and constitutional monarchy.

“That, if we can still remember,” he added.

On Friday, Muhyiddin, who is Pagoh MP and Gambir assemblyman, said that he has no qualms about dissolving the Johor government.

However, Muhyiddin said he would not do it because he cares for the people of the state.

“Don’t challenge me. I’m the president Bersatu and (chairman of) Perikatan Nasional. I’m thinking about the welfare of the people now, Shahrir isn’t.

“If he wants me to press the button, I will. Do you want to see that happen? I’m not afraid, but… I don’t want what happened to the people of Melaka to (happen to) Johoreans,” he added.

Without mincing words, Muhyiddin described Shahrir’s challenge to him to trigger the dissolution of the Johor state assembly as “bodoh” (stupid).

“I’m sorry. I’ve known him for a long time, but you have to be reasonable. When times are so hard, it’s about the people’s lives and their interests, not about power.

“Sorry to say, but Shahrir has lost his bearings. He doesn’t make sense anymore. He’s more concerned about power,” he added.

Muhyiddin pointed out that Shahrir even lost in the 14th General Election when he contested the Johor Baru parliamentary seat under Umno.

“It’s as though he’s angry that he lost in the last elections.

“I’m sorry, it’s hard, but I think it’s unreasonable and irresponsible (to suggest dissolving the assembly). Johoreans should be mad at Shahrir for even suggesting this,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Shahrir said Johor Umno was always ready if Muhyiddin wanted to withdraw Perikatan’s support of the state government.

Shahrir dared Muhyiddin to withdraw the coalition’s support after the former prime minister had apparently said during a virtual ceramah on Thursday (Nov 11) night that if one or two assemblymen retracted support in Johor, the state government would collapse. ANN

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.