ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER FAT PAY CHECK – ISMAIL SABRI APPOINTS MIC’S VIGNES AS SPECIAL ENVOY TO SOUTH ASIA – BUT WHAT TO DOWNTRODDEN & ECONOMICALLY MARGINALIZED MALAYSIAN INDIANS GET?

Politics | November 14, 2021 11:06 am by | 0 Comments

MIC president Vigneswaran named special envoy to South Asia

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC president SA Vigneswaran is the country’s special envoy to South Asia.

This was revealed by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob when delivering a speech at the Deepavali open house at the Malaysia Tourism Centre tonight.

In September, it was announced that PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang and Progressive Democratic Party president Tiong King Sing will continue in their respective roles as special envoys to the Middle East and China.

Former human resources minister Richard Riot Jaem was also appointed a special envoy for East Asia.

The special envoy post is a ministerial-level position.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

Copyright © 2021 | Malaysia Chronicle