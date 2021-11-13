TIME-BOMB TICKING OVER HIS HEAD, OVER-STRESSED MUHYIDDIN TURNS TO THE POLITICS OF FICTION – ‘THERE IS A STRONG WIND OF CHANGE BLOWING’ & GERAKAN CAN WREST CHINESE VOTERS FROM DAP – FALLEN EX-PM BANKS ON LOW CHINESE TURNOUT TO BOOST THE FORTUNES OF AN ALMOST WIPED-OUT GERAKAN – YET DOESN’T DARE NAME ERMIEYATI AS CM CANDIDATE FOR FEAR OF ‘REBELLION’ WITHIN PN

Muhyiddin says Gerakan can win over ‘pragmatic’ Chinese voters in Malacca

GERAKAN can win over Chinese voters in the Malacca polls, said Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin Yassin, who described the community as being “very pragmatic”.

The former prime minister said that when he was asked if Gerakan could garner the support of the Chinese community in the upcoming Malacca state election.

The Pagoh MP said there is a strong wind of change blowing, and that it could not be ignored.

“As some say, the Chinese voters’ turnout might be low and they have been strong DAP supporters. I think they are very pragmatic people.”

“We hope they will consider the candidates that we’ve put up from Gerakan,” he told reporters today after meeting the Chinese community during an event today.

Gerakan was part of Barisan Nasional but left the coalition soon after PH took over Putrajaya before joining PN in 2020.

Gerakan will contest in five seats in the Malacca polls, namely Asahan, Ayer Keroh, Kesidang, Kota Laksamana and Bandar Hilir.

The incumbents in four of these seats are from DAP.

Muhyiddin also told the press that DAP’s Lim Kit Siang should not interfere with Bersatu’s internal affairs, after the veteran lawmaker suggested that there were “strong objections” in Bersatu to the naming of Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin as PN’s candidate to be chief minister.

“He should not be worried about what happens in Bersatu. I’ll manage it. I don’t meddle in DAP. I don’t ask anything about the party,” he said.

In a statement today, Lim had suggested that Muhyiddin’s inability to announce Mas Ermieyati as PN’s chief minister-designate as a ticking time bomb due to alleged opposition within Bersatu.

Mas Ermieyati is contesting in Tanjung Bidara against Malacca Umno chief Ab Rauf Yusoh, setting the stage for a clash of giants.

Pakatan Harapan’s candidate Zainal Hassan is not expected to give the duo much fight.

“Muhyiddin has a time-bomb in Malacca; his inability to announce Mas Ermieyati Samsuddin as Bersatu’s nominee for the post of Malacca chief minister because of strong objections inside the party.

“Can (PN chairman) Muhyiddin Yassin neutralise this time-bomb in Malacca?” Lim said in a statement while referring to the deputy law minister who won the Masjid Tanah parliamentary seat on a Barisan Nasional ticket in 2018

Yesterday, Muhyiddin, who is also the Bersatu president, revealed that PN had decided on a name for its chief ministerial candidate but would announce the name on the eve of polling day, which is on November 20.

