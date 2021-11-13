DIVINE INSPIRATION OR DIVINE HALLUCINATION? – ZAHID ASSURES IT’S NOT ‘THE END OF BN’ – EVEN AS OVER-BOUYANT MALACCA CARETAKER CM DECLARES HUNG ASSEMBLY IS ‘IMPOSSIBLE’ – AS UMNO SET TO WIN ALL 20 SEATS IT’S CONTESTING

Hung Malacca assembly? Impossible, says confident incumbent CM

Incumbent Malacca chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali is confident that one coalition will emerge with a sufficient majority in the state polls and there won’t be a hung state assembly.

The clash of three major coalitions in the Malacca polls, comprising BN, PN and Pakatan Harapan had led to speculations of a hung state assembly where all three coalitions could not win 15 seats or more in order to form the state government on their own.

Asked to give his thoughts on such a scenario, Sulaiman’s response was simple: “Impossible”.

Sulaiman believes that at least for Umno, the party will be able to win all the seats they are contesting in the Malacca polls.

“We are confident that we will win the 20 seats we are contesting,” he said in Pantai Kundor, Malacca this evening.

There are a total of 28 seats up for grabs. The remaining eight seats are being contested by MCA and MIC under the BN ticket.

Sulaiman was visiting Pantai Kundor to assist the BN candidate there.

BN’s Pantai Kundor candidate is Tuminah Kadi. She is facing against his former Umno colleague Nor Azman Hassan, who is contesting as a Harapan candidate, and PN’s Mohamad Ridzwan Mustafa.

Sulaiman himself is defending the Lendu state seat, which is a BN stronghold.

Pantai Kundor is a more challenging constituency, although BN has always won the seat.

Nor Azman is the incumbent in the Pantai Kundor seat. In the last general election, he won the seat under BN’s ticket with only a 772-vote majority.

Sulaiman said any decision for BN to cooperate with other coalitions in the state will only come after the polls have concluded.

“We’ll wait after the election. We’re confident we can retain the government,” he said.

Campaigning for the Malacca polls started on Nov 8. Malaccans will cast their votes on Nov 20.

BN, PN and Harapan are facing off against each other in all 28 seats. MKINI

It’s not the end of BN, Zahid tells detractors

THE history of Barisan Nasional (BN) has not ended and the coalition will not give up looking after the people’s interests, said its chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In dismissing allegations by certain quarters that the coalition’s history has ended, Zahid said the entire machinery, members and supporters of BN are united with a firing spirit to prove the allegation is not true.

“Be assured that the history of BN will not stop and will always continue to grow as long as there is force and capability and divine inspiration,” he said in a post on his Facebook site today.

Zahid said despite various accusations, slander, insults and vilification on BN, the stand and support of its members throughout the country did not waver.

“In fact, they further strengthen the resolve of the BN machinery, its members and supporters to win the Malacca elections this time,” said Zahid who is also Umno president.

Umno is contesting all seats in the Malacca assembly, with 20 seats for Umno, seven for MCA and one for MIC.

The Election Commission (EC) set the polling day for the elections on November 20 while nomination day was on November 8 and early voting on November 16 following the dissolution of the State Assembly on October 4 after four assemblymen withdrew their support for the Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali. – Bernama

MKINI / BERNAMA

.