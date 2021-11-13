ERMIEYATI IS MUHYIDDIN’S CHOICE TO BE MALACCA CM? ‘I NEVER IMAGINED THIS,’ EX-UMNO WOMEN’S YOUTH LEADER DENIES TALK – REVEALS SHE WANTED SAFE SEAT AYER LIMAU BUT GOT PICKED TO FIGHT ZAHID’S ‘KING KONG’ RAUF IN TANJUNG BIDARA INSTEAD

MELAKA: Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Tanjung Bidara state seat candidate Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin denies she is the coalition’s choice for the Melaka chief minister post.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Srikandi vice-chief brushed off claims saying they were merely talk on social media.

“I never imagined that this (talks of her becoming the PN chief minister candidate) would become a topic on social media.

“What I want is to deliver and contribute a seat for PN,” she said when asked about this speculation during Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme.

The Masjid Tanah member of parliament also shared that she had initially hoped of contesting in the Ayer Limau seat due to the high number of Malay voters in the constituency.

“I had expressed to the top leadership to contest in Ayer Limau, where I believe I can contribute one seat (for PN) easily.

“The top leadership, however has instructed me to contest in Tanjung Bidara which has 94 per cent Malay voters. It is an Umno stronghold, so, with a sense of responsibility, I will try to secure the seat,” she said.

Yesterday PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the coalition will announce its chief minister candidate from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia soon.

Muhyiddin said the coalition had many suitable candidates to be nominated to the state’s top post and believed the announcement should not be made hastily.

Talks by political observers have pointed to Mas Ermieyati, who is currently the Deputy Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) as the likely chief minister candidate for PN.

Mas Ermieyati will face a three-cornered fight in Tanjung Bidara. She is up against her former mentor, Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, who is also Melaka Umno chief as well as Pakatan Harapan’s Zainal Hassan.

The Melaka election was called following the dissolution of the state assembly on Oct 4, after four state assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali.

