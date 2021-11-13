MALAYS AS DISHEARTENED AS THE CHINESE IN MALACCA – EVEN AS THEIR PRIMA DONNA POLITICIANS CARRY ON WITH THEIR SHENANIGANS TO PROTECT THEIR OWN POWER – WITH ANWAR RUSHING TO GET RID OF THOSE ALLIED TO RAFIZI – WHILE MUHYIDDIN & ZAHID’S ‘KING KONG’ RAUF INTENSIFY THEIR ‘WINNER TAKE ALL, GRUDGE’ POLITICS

Few secrets in the Melaka poll

THOSE who said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim lacked the killer instinct should eat their words.

The PKR president has used a long and sharp knife in Melaka to replace those perceived as less than loyal to him with fresh new faces whose loyalty are strictly to the party.

All but two of the 11 PKR candidates are first-timers and if they win, their loyalty will be to him and the party.

Among those axed were Machap Jaya incumbent Ginnie Lim who was previously aligned to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Lim is one of the rare YBs with the complete package as a clean, competent and attractive politician. But she had upset Anwar a couple of years ago when she did not support the state assembly’s move to nominate Melaka PKR chairman Datuk Halim Bachik as a senator.

However, the knife also came down on Halim who had expected to be named for Paya Rumput where he is the division chief.

Halim was stunned when party vice-president Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar, who is also Hang Tuah Jaya MP, was sent to contest in Paya Rumput.

According to PKR circles, Halim is aligned to Rafizi Ramli and it is an open secret in PKR that Rafizi and Anwar are not on the same page.

“Anwar has his own reasons but it is probably a warning that he is the boss in the party, don’t try to challenge him,” said a party insider.

Anwar appears to be using the Melaka election to bring in new talent while getting rid of those aligned to Azmin and Rafizi.

Actually, such political eruptions are happening in almost every party.

Umno also dropped several division chiefs who are aligned to Datuk Seri Idris Haron, the man who lit the spark that brought down the state government.

Nomination day has been a cause for celebration as well as disappointment for many aspiring candidates.

A big name from Perikatan Nasional was reportedly so upset over the last-minute change of her seat that her Facebook went silent for 24 hours after the announcement.

Melaka is not a big place. It takes less than an hour to get from one end to the other.

“We can shake everybody’s hands over two weeks if we could campaign,” said Melaka-born PKR politician Tian Chua with a laugh.

There are also few secrets in this small state where rumours tend to flow like water going downhill. For instance, shortly after nomination day, the coffeeshop buzz was that a party leader had allocated a sure-win seat to his alleged love interest.

A small state with only 28 state constituencies and, yet, no one can confidently predict the outcome.

“It’s very hard to predict. There are undercurrents and resentment against those who caused the election but how will that translate into votes?” said Chua.

A fact-gathering team that spent the past week in Melaka warned that Malays are as disheartened as the Chinese about the political situation.

The team, which surveyed the Malay areas, summed up the feedback as combination of anger, frustration and loss of faith in politicians.

“Almost everywhere we went, they told us it makes no difference who they vote for. They said politicians are the same everywhere. They thought their lives would improve with the change of government in 2018 but it became worse,” said the team leader.

The team leader related that one of those they met summed it up best: “We changed the government, changed the chief minister. Now they want to change again. But we are here, like this, still no change.”

Endless opinions, said political analyst Ivanpal S. Grewal, have been floated about what the Melaka polls is about, that it is a test of who truly represents the Malays and who can capture the plurality of Malay votes to form the government.

“It is like the Malay version of the Romance of the Three Kingdoms, lots of intrigues and battles to gain dominance,” said Ivanpal.

He said some even view it as a popularity contest between Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

But it is down to bread and butter issues once more. The soaring political sales pitch to “selamatkan Malaysia” has turned out to be shallow rhetoric and politicians are trying to save themselves.

The local concerns are jobs, better wages and how to get their lives back on track after the pandemic.

The irony is that none of the parties vying for power are quite able to address this issue because they failed when given the chance.

As such the election might turn out to be a test of which side the voters are more fed-up about.

Outwardly, candidates and their parties have been quite civil especially in Malay areas because personal attacks can backfire.

In Tanjung Bidara, which has the highest concentration of Malay voters, Umno candidate Datuk Seri Rauf Yusoh has not said a bad word in public about his Perikatan opponent Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsuddin even though he harbours a deep grudge against her.

However, the things said about her in private, especially how she betrayed Umno by jumping to Bersatu, can be summed up in three letters – OMG!

It is a different story when it comes to campaigning via text messaging where the focus is about highlighting and exaggerating each other’s misdeeds and mistakes.

Many of the candidates have turned to Facebook to channel their agenda and aspirations but it is not easy to watch politicians drone on for 10 or 15 mins without being tempted to scroll on.

Absolutely nothing can beat the personal touch of face-to-face campaigning or the electric mood of a good ceramah.

But this is the new reality and that is why Melaka is a must-watch election.

ANN

