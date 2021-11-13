SNAKE PIT POLITICS BUT DOES MUHYIDDIN FEEL ANY REMORSE AT ALL? FOR HIM, AT LEAST HE GOT TO BE PM – AND THAT’S WHAT MATTERS, NOTHING TO DO WITH ADVANCING THE CAUSE OF MALAYS – MAHATHIR CAMP EXPOSES HYPOCRITE MUHYIDDIN – HIS PEOPLE ALSO PREPARED PAKATAN’S MANIFESTO, REVEALS PEJUANG – IN FACT, MUHYIDDIN’S INFO CHIEF WAN SAIFUL WAS AMONG THOSE WHO WROTE THE ‘SWEET PROMISES’

Bersatu should be mindful that it, too, was responsible for Pakatan Harapan’s manifesto when criticising its promises, said Pejuang information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin.

He said this in response to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin who yesterday stressed that Perikatan Nasional won’t be like Dr Mahathir Mohamad when he served as the Harapan government’s prime minister from 2018 to 2020 and lie to the people.

This was in reference to Mahathir’s comment that Harapan’s manifesto was not a Bible that needed to be strictly abided by. Muhyiddin said keeping one’s word is demanded by religion.

“I would like to remind you that the manifesto was also prepared by Muhyiddin’s people.

“Among those who wrote the sweet promises was Wan Saiful Wan Jan who is now the Bersatu information chief,” said Ulya Aqamah.

Ulya Aqamah said Muhyiddin, who was part of the Harapan government at the time, was well aware of the extent of damage the government had suffered under BN which forced some of Harapan manifesto promises to be modified or postponed.

“However, Mahathir’s administration still formed a manifesto commitment to ensure what was promised is implemented.

“This includes the abolition of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contributions for housewife and the healthcare insurance scheme which have been implemented.

“Almost 53 items were fulfilled and a number of promises like the Political Funding Act and amendments to the Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 were scheduled to be tabled but did not happen after the Harapan government collapse due to Muhyiddin’s doing,” he said.

Ulya Aqamah said people should be fair to what Harapan achieved in the 22 months in power when BN could not even deliver on some of the items despite being in power for decades.

Mahathir was sacked from Bersatu after he refused Muhyiddin’s push to cooperate with Umno to form the new government.

Mahathir subsequently formed Pejuang and became its chairperson.

Ulya Uqamah said Muhyiddin should stop using Mahathir’s name for his political interest.

Muhyiddin’s statement against Mahathir was made amid the Malacca polls.

Campaigning began on Nov 8 and polling day is set on Nov 20.

