MALACCA – RUTHLESS UMNO & BERSATU’S GUINEA PIG TEST ZONE? – IRONIC OR NOT, HYPOCRITE UMNO RUSHES TO DENY BN & PN WILL RECONCILE IN GE15 – YET AREN’T THEY IN THE SAME RULING PACT RIGHT NOW ITSELF? IF DISTASTE FOR PN POLICIES IS SINCERE – WHY DOES ZAHID & CO STILL HANG AROUND MUHYIDDIN & CO?

PETALING JAYA: Two Umno leaders have dismissed a claim by Amanah communications director Khalid Samad that a Pakatan Harapan (PH) victory at next Saturday’s Melaka state election could see Barisan Nasional (BN) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) cooperate at the next general election (GE15).

Umno, which helms BN, had previously stated it would not cooperate with Bersatu, which is the main component in PN, ahead of GE15. It was a decision outlined by both the Umno supreme council and the party’s grassroots at its 2020 annual general assembly held in March 2021.

BN’s decision to go solo in the Melaka state election reaffirmed its stand on the matter.

However, speaking at an online forum on Wednesday, Shah Alam MP Khalid predicted that PN and BN would join forces in GE15 if PH were to form the state government after the Nov 20 Melaka polls.

“This is only his imagination,” Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin told FMT.

Federal Territories Umno Youth chief Mohamed Nizham Abdullah Hamidi, meanwhile, criticised Khalid’s views as nothing more than “propaganda” aimed at pitting voters against BN-Umno.

“I think his statement is a superficial opinion and not based on facts,” he said.

“We can also state the same thing as PN component parties have also worked with PH before.”

Nizham, who is also the BN Federal Territories Youth chief, said that it is more important for the coalition to prove its commitment to look after the welfare of the people of Melaka.

“That’s the main thing. Let the voters decide on who has the strength to form the government on election day,” he added.

BN and PN announced last week they would be contesting in all 28 seats at the Melaka polls under their respective banners – this despite BN and PN leaders working together in the federal government.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

