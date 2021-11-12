YOU ‘EVIL BODOH’! ON HIS LAST LEGS & THE OBJECT OF RIDICULE, MUHYIDDIN SHOOTS BACK WILDLY AT UMNO’S SHAHRIR – YET EXPOSES HIS OWN RELIGIOUS DISHONESTY – ‘PN NOT LIKE MAHATHIR. PAKATAN PROMISED THE MOON & SUN BUT MAHATHIR SAID NO NEED TO ABIDE BY IT. OUR RELIGION DEMANDS WE FULFILL PROMISES’ – SO IF MUHYIDDIN SUCH A GOOD MUSLIM, WHY DIDN’T HE INSIST DR M KEEP THE PAKATAN MANIFESTO PROMISES THAT HE HIMSELF USED TO RIDE TO VICTORY IN GE14?
‘Bodoh’ – Muhyiddin blasts Shahrir over challenge to bring Johor govt down
Perikatan Nasional chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin today lambasted veteran Umno leader Shahrir Samad, saying that the former Johor Bahru MP is a “foolish” person for challenging Bersatu to withdraw its support for the Umno-led Johor state government.
Speaking at a press conference in Malacca, Muhyiddin said Shahrir was being irresponsible for making such a challenge which can cause another snap polls when the country is still struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic.
“His intent is evil. I know Shahrir, he wants what happened in Malacca to also happen in Johor.
“Do not challenge me, I am the president of Bersatu and chair of PN. And I am only thinking about the rakyat.
“But it’s clear that he doesn’t think about the people. I can do it, even right now I can pull the plug.
“I am not afraid (of his challenge) but I do not want Johoreans to face what Malaccans are facing today,” he said, referring to the Malacca state election which is now in the middle of its campaign period.
The former prime minister recalled the time when his government fell because Umno withdrew its support for PN.
“Despite that, I still did not call for an election, because the most important is to ensure that the people will not be affected.
“But this foolish Shahrir, he challenged Bersatu to withdraw the support in Johor, which will cause the Umno menteri besar to be forced out of office.
“Is that clever or stupid of him?”
The Malacca state election was called after an attempted political coup by four state assemblypersons failed. It saw the four, including two from Umno, withdrawing their support for then chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali, who is also from Umno.
Johor, meanwhile, is led by Umno’s Hasni Mohammad who is depending on the support of 29 assemblypersons to form a simple majority. They include 12 from Bersatu.
It was reported earlier today that Shahrir challenged Bersatu to withdraw its support for Umno in Johor, saying that the party is always ready to face an election.
“If I want to attack (Umno), I can. But I am sorry to see the people in Malacca (who have to go into the election), thus I would not cause such a problem to the people in my state.
“It would be foolish of me to do that.
“Do not challenge me. If you really want to fight, we wait until the general election, we will see who the rakyat will choose,” Muhyiddin said.
Campaigning for the Malacca polls started on Nov 8. Malaccans will decide on Nov 20. MKINI
Muhyiddin: We’re not like Mahathir, PN won’t lie to the people
Perikatan Nasional chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin pledged that his coalition won’t do-a-Mahathir with its manifesto for the Malacca polls which is set to be unveiled on Sunday.
Muhyiddin, who noted that Mahathir, as the prime minister for the Pakatan Harapan government from 2018 to 2020 had said that its manifesto was “not the bible”, said he does not plan to emulate such behaviour.
“We are not Pakatan Harapan. During Harapan’s time, they promised the moon and sun but then Mahathir said the manifesto does not need to be abided by.
“We won’t lie to Malaysians. When we’ve made a promise, we will fulfil them. Our religion demands it,” he told a press conference after a visit to Bemban, Malacca, to observe PN’s campaign operations.
“We will present our manifesto which is ready and prove our commitment,” he said.
Muhyiddin reiterated PN’s anti-corruption commitments
“This was the principle of the PN (federal) government when I led it and I want to replicate that for Malacca to advance with a government that is transparent, caring, rejects the abuse of power and fights corruption,” he said.
On PN’s course of action, if there is a hung state assembly, Muhyiddin said he did not want to speculate and left it to the wisdom of Malaccans.
Muhyiddin in his press conference also continued to lament the blanket ban on physical campaigning, adding that he had spoken to Health Ministry Khairy Jamaluddin on the matter.
Muhyiddin, who is also the chairperson of the Covid-19 National Recovery Council, acknowledged Khairy concerns.
He also noted that the increase of the R-naught value or infectivity rate to 1.0 yesterday was a worrying signal.
However, he said that the standard operating procedures (SOP) against Covid-19 should not be to an extent that it stifles democracy.
“The thing is social activities are allowed yet political activities are not. Covid-19 does not choose between social and political events.
“It won’t choose to infect one but not the other,” he said.
What is important, he said, was for everyone to abide by the SOP.
He also revealed that one of PN’s election operations centres had been hit by Covid-19 and it was immediately closed and had sanitisation works conducted.
“We will abide by them. If there is an incident, we will act, but the government should not restrict to an extent that there is no democracy. I don’t think that is the government’s intent,” he said.
Campaigning for the Malacca polls started on Nov 8. Malaccans will decide on Nov 20. MKINI
