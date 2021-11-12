‘Bodoh’ – Muhyiddin blasts Shahrir over challenge to bring Johor govt down

Perikatan Nasional chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin today lambasted veteran Umno leader Shahrir Samad, saying that the former Johor Bahru MP is a “foolish” person for challenging Bersatu to withdraw its support for the Umno-led Johor state government.

Speaking at a press conference in Malacca, Muhyiddin said Shahrir was being irresponsible for making such a challenge which can cause another snap polls when the country is still struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

“His intent is evil. I know Shahrir, he wants what happened in Malacca to also happen in Johor.

“Do not challenge me, I am the president of Bersatu and chair of PN. And I am only thinking about the rakyat.

“But it’s clear that he doesn’t think about the people. I can do it, even right now I can pull the plug.

“I am not afraid (of his challenge) but I do not want Johoreans to face what Malaccans are facing today,” he said, referring to the Malacca state election which is now in the middle of its campaign period.

The former prime minister recalled the time when his government fell because Umno withdrew its support for PN.

“Despite that, I still did not call for an election, because the most important is to ensure that the people will not be affected.

“But this foolish Shahrir, he challenged Bersatu to withdraw the support in Johor, which will cause the Umno menteri besar to be forced out of office.

“Is that clever or stupid of him?”

The Malacca state election was called after an attempted political coup by four state assemblypersons failed. It saw the four, including two from Umno, withdrawing their support for then chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali, who is also from Umno.

Johor, meanwhile, is led by Umno’s Hasni Mohammad who is depending on the support of 29 assemblypersons to form a simple majority. They include 12 from Bersatu.

It was reported earlier today that Shahrir challenged Bersatu to withdraw its support for Umno in Johor, saying that the party is always ready to face an election.

“If I want to attack (Umno), I can. But I am sorry to see the people in Malacca (who have to go into the election), thus I would not cause such a problem to the people in my state.

“It would be foolish of me to do that.

“Do not challenge me. If you really want to fight, we wait until the general election, we will see who the rakyat will choose,” Muhyiddin said.

Campaigning for the Malacca polls started on Nov 8. Malaccans will decide on Nov 20. MKINI

