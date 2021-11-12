MUHYIDDIN SIGNS HIS OWN POLITICAL DEATH WARRANT – PN’S CHIEF MINISTER CANDIDATE TO BE FROM BERSATU – TO REVEAL NAME ‘A FEW DAYS BEFORE POLLING ON NOV 20

PN’s chief minister candidate will be from Bersatu, says Muhyiddin

MELAKA: Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) chief minister candidate will be from Bersatu, its chairman, Muhyiddin Yassin, announced.

He told a press conference in Bemban here today that PN would reveal the candidate a few days before polling on Nov 20.

Besides candidates from Bersatu, PN will also be presented by PAS and Gerakan in the polls.

“Since Bersatu has the most number of candidates, this position will be given to someone from the party,” Muhyiddin said.

“We will announce the chief minister candidate soon. Why are we taking a longer time? It’s our strategy.”

Muhyiddin, who is expected to unveil PN’s manifesto on Sunday, said the party would have an oversight body to monitor its progress.

“This is because we are not like Pakatan Harapan (PH), PH promises the moon and sun. Like what Dr Mahathir Mohamad said, the manifesto is not a bible, but we should not lie to the people,” he said.

Barisan Nasional (BN) and PH had announced their manifestos on Wednesday.

On Bersatu taking on MCA and DAP in Bemban, he said he was unfazed and was confident the voters would make the right choice.

Muhyiddin also urged the Election Commission to loosen its restrictions for a few days and allow the candidates to campaign. He said they would abide by the SOPs.

BN had previously announced that incumbent chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali will lead the administration if the party wins the polls, while PH had named Adly Zahari as its choice.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

