BERSATU’S HAMZAH AS GOOD AS TELLS PARLIAMENT EX-IGP HAMID BADOR IS LYING – BUT WHO DO MALAYSIANS BELIEVE? ARE THERE REALLY NO ‘DIRTY COPS’ CARTELS HERE?

Home ministry shoots down ‘dirty cops’ claim by ex-IGP

ministry refuted ex IGP Abdul Hamid Bador’s claim of “dirty cops” cartel

It said its investigation found no basis for claim

Based on initial investigation no issue of cartel of senior officers in PDRM

written parliamentary reply to Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Puchong)

police have referred to Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC)

Hamid claimed cartel of officers working with criminals to depose him as IGP

My comments :

Folks, how many of you believe the Home Ministry?

Why dont the Government do a simple survey or an opinion poll.

1. Do you trust the government to tell the truth?

2. Apakah anda mempunyai keyakinan bahawa kerajaan adalah jujur dan telus?

Such a simple question. Lets see what the people say.

If I recall correctly Tan Sri Hamid Bador also had an issue with the Minister of Home Affairs over that transfer of senior police officers.

Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (below) the former IGP has a very high standing among the people. He has an outstanding reputation as someone who stood up against the kleptocrats and even got fired from his job for speaking honestly.

I think the Home Ministry also does not understand that the majority of the voters kicked out the corrupt BN government in 2018.

Then in 2020 they also kicked out the PH government.

Then in 2021 the PN government was also kicked out.

Now the voters are going to kick out the BN/Umno government in Melaka.

The majority of people DO NOT TRUST THE GOVERNMENT ANYMORE.

When the people do not trust the government usually they vote for someone else.

That is what happens in a democracy. Maybe the government does not understand this concept very well.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

