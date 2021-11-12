KILLING PAS SOFTLY IN MALACCA – DEVIOUS UMNO GUNS FOR 21 OF 28 SEATS – KNOWING ITS LAME BN ALLIES CAN’T WREST DAP’S SEATS – YET ISSUES WARNING TO ITS CANDIDATES NOT TO BASH PAS – JUST DON’T LET HADI & CO WIN!
BN aims to win 21 of 28 seats in Malacca
He also expected those who voted for Bersatu in GE14 to now shift their support to PAS, although both parties are now part of the Perikatan Nasional coalition.
This shift, he added, would give BN a chance to win in seats with a majority of fewer than 1,000 votes as these voters could spoil it for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates in these seats.
“The switch in marginal seats can happen if Bersatu can transfer 500 to 600 votes to PAS but BN votes remain the same,” he told The Malaysian Insight, in an interview in Sg Udang, Malacca recently.
“So if Bersatu voters do not vote for PH, and with the votes we got (in GE14), BN will be able to take back (constituencies) from PH.
“I am confident Umno and BN will win these seats,” he said.
There are nine seats the incumbents won with a majority of fewer than 1,000 votes in the last general election.
Six of the seats were won by BN – Lendu, Taboh Naning, Asahan, Pantai Kundor, Rim and Merlimau.
PH won three other seats with Amanah winning Durian Tunggal, PKR winning Klebang and DAP winning Gadek.
Ali, who was the deputy speaker of the last state assembly, said that BN can also increase the number of their seats due to PH’s weaknesses in administering Malacca for 22 months.
“I am confident fence-sitters who voted for PH will turn to BN because of the empty promises, slanders and problems created by PH.”
Ali also believed that BN could win all four state seats that belonged to the four assemblymen who withdrew from supporting chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali, resulting in the collapse of the Umno-led state government.
The four seats are Sg Udang, Pantai Kundor, Pengkalan Batu and Telok Mas.
BN goes head-to-head with PN and PH in all 28 seats, with 22 independent candidates contesting in 17 seats.
Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional is contesting in one seat while Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia led by Ibrahim Ali is contesting in five seats.
Polling is on November 20.
No PAS bashing in Malacca, Umno tells BN candidates
“Maybe (the outcome of this state polls) will give them a clue… maybe we can work together for the future of the Malays and Muslim in the next election.
“I still adhere to the principle of Umno always opening its doors to PAS regardless of what will happen in this election,” he said in an interview with The Malaysian Insight recently.
Following which, PAS then joined forces with Bersatu to form PN. While Umno, PAS and Bersatu are allies at federal level, Umno is contesting against the PAS and Bersatu pact in all 28 state seats.
Ali said Umno would not consider PAS as its enemy even if the latter decides to side with Bersatu.
“We do not consider PAS an enemy, so our friends in BN contesting and campaign speakers are not going to attack the party,” he said.
However, the deputy Dewan Negara speaker admitted that BN could add more seats in Malacca if PAS had joined the coalition to fight together.
“With PAS it is easy for us to win (more seats) but we are ready to go solo. It would have been easier to win 23 seats if PAS had been with us,” he said.
He said the split between the two parties would only cause a bigger gap in the Malay-Muslim community.
“If there is a split between Umno and PAS in dealing with the situation today due to politics, we do not want this to impact the Malay-Muslim community.
“We in Umno maintain our efforts to provide cooperation between the Malay-Muslim parties, especially to parties that are friendly to Islam.
“Although our approaches are different in these state polls, Malacca Umno is still open to work together with PAS,” he said.
Ali said the outcome of the election would reflect the direction of BN for the future.
“Malacca can be a benchmark for BN because with the racial composition here, there are Malays, Chinese, Indians… this gives the idea that if BN can win handsomely in Malacca, it will be a benchmark for BN to win GE15 later,” he said.
PAS is contesting in nine Malacca seats in the state polls using the PN logo, seven of which are against Umno. They include Kuala Linggi, Taboh Naning, Durian Tunggal, Klebang, Bukit Katil, Duyong, Serkam and Merlimau.
Pakatan Harapan, PN, and BN are contesting in all 28 seats, while Parti Bumiputra Perkasa Malaysia is fighting in five seats and Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional in one seat.
A total of 22 candidates are competing on independent tickets.
The Election Commission disclosed there are 11 constituencies with three-way fights, nine contests with four candidates, five seats with five candidates, and three seats in a six-way fight.
The Malacca elections are on November 20.

