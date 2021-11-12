WELCOME TO THE CLUB! POWERLESS MUHYIDDIN GRIPES ABOUT HOW PN IS LIKE ‘NON-EXISTENT’ & ONLY BN IS CONTESTING IN MALACCA POLLS – WANTS ‘EQUAL NUMBER OF TV SLOTS FOR ALL PARTIES’ – NOW HE KNOWS HOW THE OPPOSITION HAS BEEN SUFFERING – YET IF HE WAS IN POWER, HE WOULD DO EXACTLY THE SAME AS ‘BULLY’ UMNO

On TV, it looks like only BN is contesting in Malacca polls, Muhyiddin says

PUTRAJAYA should allocate an equal number of slots for all parties contesting in the Malacca state elections to campaign via media channels, said Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin.

Taking a swipe at the current government, Muhyiddin said that it now looks as though only Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates were contesting in the upcoming state elections.

“Yesterday I watched on television, and it seemed like there were no other parties competing (in the state elections) except BN, and maybe Pakatan Harapan, to some extent.

“But for PN, it looks like it doesn’t exist at all. Such a situation does not describe a fair allocation in terms of the airtime for us to introduce our party and our candidates,” the Bersatu president said today at a PN ceramah leading up to the Malacca state elections.

Muhyiddin appealed to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa to be fair in allocating slots for the contesting parties to campaign via television.

“I ask Prime Minister Ismail Sabri, Communications and Multimedia Minister Annuar Musa and the media to be fair, so that in difficult times like this Covid-19 pandemic, we still have space and opportunity to introduce our party and candidates,” he said.

Muhyiddin also urged the government to slightly loosen its stringent standard operating procedure (SOP) it has imposed on election campaigning in the state.

He said the strict SOP prevents candidates meeting the voters, which he said did not portray a good picture.

“I do understand that the SOP are to control the spread of the Covid-19 infections… but I ask the government to give some consideration and flexibility.

“For example, allow the contesting candidates some freedom to enable them to go down to meet the voters. If a candidate doesn’t go to meet the voters, I don’t think it gives a good picture.

“In the villages, they (voters) usually expect the candidates to meet them but now there are restrictions. So, such flexibility must be given to the candidates,” Muhyiddin said.

PN is contesting all 28 seats in Malacca. Bersatu will contest 15 seats, PAS eight and Gerakan five.

The state will go to the polls on November 20.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.