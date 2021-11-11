‘WHAT IS HARAM FOR MUSLIMS CANNOT BE FORCED ONTO NON-MUSLIMS’ – TERESA KOK WARNS AGAINST BANNING MORE ALCOHOL LABELS SIMILAR TO MUSLIM NAMES – ‘FOREIGN INVESTORS WILL WONDER IF THEY WILL FACE SIMILAR ISSUES OVER RIDICULOUS REASONS’

WILL Putrajaya ban the import of alcohol brands with names similar to Muslim names, Teresa Kok asked today, saying that there are 20 such products in the market.

“We know that there are at least 20 alcohol brands that have names similar to Muslim names in the market,” said the Seputeh MP, when debating Budget 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“Will all these products be banned from being imported into Malaysia?” she asked, saying that such a move is against the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia propagated by the government.

She said it is also unfair that the manufacturing licence of Winepak Corporation (M) Sdn Bhd, which manufactures the Timah whisky, has not been renewed after it expired last month.

“Is this fair? We know Timah is not the name of a Muslim person, but instead refers to a type of metal (tin) in Bahasa Malaysia.

“Why was it made into an issue to an extent that the government pressured the company to change the name of the product?”

The Pakatan Harapan lawmaker said failure to renew the license will spoil the image of the country and sour government-private sector ties.

It will also create uncertainty among foreign investors, who may wonder whether they will face similar issues over “ridiculous” reasons, she added.

She urged the government to be fair and review its “unfriendly” decision to the business community.

On liquor sale regulations that came into effect in Kuala Lumpur on November 1, Kok said this has become a bane to non-Muslims.

Federal Territories Minister Shahidan Kasim had said the proposal to restrict liquor sales was issued by the Liquor Licensing Board and not him.

“I would like to propose to the minister to sack all the members of the board for making such a ridiculous decision… they have failed to understand the alcohol industry and made a controversial decision that spoils the minister’s name and Keluarga Malaysia slogan propagated by the government,” said Kok.

The Associated Liquor Merchants Association has always adhered to Kuala Lumpur City Hall guidelines, she added.

While non-Muslim KL MPs respect the rights of their Muslim counterparts, she said the latter’s beliefs cannot be forced onto the former.

“What is haram for Muslims cannot be forced onto non-Muslims, especially in the aspect of consumption of food and beverage,” she said, adding that the rights are enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

Alcohol businesses are manned by non-Muslims and their sales are an important source of income for sellers, she added.

Liquor sale is now banned at convenience and grocery stores, and Chinese medicine halls.

Bars, pubs, lounges and restaurants with licences to sell alcohol will be allowed to serve liquor only between 10am and midnight. Time extension applications can be made, but only until 2am.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

