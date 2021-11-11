‘WHAT KIND OF LIFE WILL SHE HAVE IF SHE WINS’ – SARAWAK MINISTER TRASHES 21-YEAR-OLD PKR CANDIDATE CONTESTING IN MALACCA POLLS – BUT ONLY ENDS UP SHOWING HIS OWN NARROW-MINDEDNESS – NO WONDER, GPS ACCUSED OF BEING ANTI-YOUTH & TRYING AVOID UNDI-18 VOTE BY RUSHING SNAP ELECTION BEFORE YEAR-END

Don’t waste your life becoming a politician, minister tells youth

SARAWAK’s Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, who said he does not believe in extremely youthful candidates in elections, has a message for the young ones: “Don’t waste your life (by) becoming a politician”.

“If you think you want to be a candidate, think again,” Abdul Karim Hamzah said when asked for his view on young candidates in the state’s coming elections.

In making reference to the youngest candidate in the ongoing Malacca polls – PKR’s 21-year-old Farzana Hayani Nasir – the Parti Pesaka Bersatu (PBB) vice president said he wondered what life she would have if she got elected.

Farzana, a Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) undergraduate, is contesting in the Sg Rambai seat.

“I am not against her, but what (kind of ) a life will she be having (if she wins). Have not yet finished university.

“Not even married. Only 21 and already running for public office.

“Graduate (first). After graduation, settle down, raise a family and build up (your life).”

Karim said someone who has not gone through life “will lose all that” if they get elected.

“I always believe the best age (to be a candidate) is 39, 40 or 41,” he added.

He said at that age, they would have the maturity and life experience to be a good candidate.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.