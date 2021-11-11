‘CANCEL THE MONOPOLY’ – INDEED, WHO IS REAPING TONS OF RICHES FROM MUHYIDDIN ERA’S CENTRALIZED 5G NETWORK – PAKATAN MPs DEMAND REVIEW AFTER TELECOM FIRMS LOCK HORNS WITH DIGITAL NASIONAL BHD, CITING PRICING & TRANSPARENCY ISSUES
Opposition MPs urge review of Malaysia’s 5G plan after Reuters report
The impasse comes after the government in February set up an agency to build a centralised wholesale 5G network, abandoning earlier plans to apportion spectrum to carriers, in a bid to accelerate infrastructure buildup nationwide.
Any delay in the rollout risked having a negative impact on mobile customer services, foreign investment and Malaysia’s digitalisation efforts in the future, he added.
Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB), the state-owned network wholesaler, had told Reuters it still hoped to deploy 5G services with some operators on board in three urban centres next month, with long-term agreements to be signed in early 2022.
Another lawmaker, Fahmi Fadzil, went one step further and called on the government to “cancel the monopoly” held by DNB, saying that Malaysia risked being left behind by its South-east Asian neighbours which have already launched 5G services.
“The basic question that must be asked in parliament is who benefits from this implementation model,” he said.
— Reuters
