‘I DO NOT SUPPORT ANYONE IN MALACCA POLLS’ – MAHATHIR DASHES ‘PROXY’ RUMOURS – AMID SWIRLING TALK DAP FROG NORHIZAM BEING BACKED BY DR M’S PEJUANG PARTY

Pejuang denies fielding proxies in Melaka polls

MELAKA: Pejuang today refuted allegations that it is fielding proxy candidates in the Melaka state election.

Its chairman, Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said the party had already announced that it would not take part in the election.

“However, I was informed that certain quarters are trying to link me and Pejuang with certain individuals contesting as independent candidates in the polls.

“I want to stress that Pejuang and I do not support anyone in the Melaka polls, let alone field proxy candidates.

“I hope that with this explanation, nobody will try to link me or Pejuang with any of the candidates,” the former prime minister posted in his blog.

Before this, former Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee, who is contesting as an independent candidate, also refuted rumours that he would contest under the Pejuang banner.

Polling for the election will take place on Nov 20, with early voting on Nov 16.

