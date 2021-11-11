TAKIYUDDIN, PART OF HADI’S INNERMOST CIRCLE, ‘STILL SUFFERRING FROM COVID-19’

Takiyuddin tests positive for Covid-19

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Takiyuddin Hassan has tested positive for Covid-19, according to Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

Wan Junaidi told Dewan Rakyat today as he covered for the PAS minister during minister’s question time and answered a question brought by Che Alias Hamid (PAS-Kemaman) on the Malayan tiger.

“I am representing the minister (Takiyuddin) because he is still suffering from Covid-19. I was informed to take over the task to answer this very important issue this morning,” he said.

Che Alias has asked about efforts by the ministry in ensuring the Malayan tiger, which is the country’s iconic species, will not be extinct.

It was reported in mid-September that Takiyuddin was under quarantine following close contact with a Covid-19 patient. MKINI

Takiyuddin absent from Parliament after testing positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat was informed that Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan had contracted Covid-19. The news came as a surprise to MPs as the Energy and Natural Resources Minister was scheduled to answer a question raised by Che Alias Hamid (PN-Kemaman) during Question and Minister Time in Parliament. “I am representing the minister as he is still affected by Covid-19. “I was informed that I will be taking over this important task this morning,” Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said just before responding to the question raised by Che Alias in Dewan Rakyat on Thursday (Nov 11). Che Alias wanted to know about the fate of the Malayan tiger and conservation efforts to protect the national iconic symbol. Takiyuddin, who is Kota Baru MP, was formerly the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of parliament and law under the previous administration. Takiyuddin, who is PAS secretary-general, was embroiled in controversy on July 26 this year, when he informed the House that the Emergency Ordinances under the Emergency Proclamation had been revoked by the previous administration. This, despite the wishes of the King for the matter to be tabled and annulled in Parliament. ANN MKINI / ANN

.