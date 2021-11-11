THE LAST TYPE OF LEADER MALACCA NEEDS IS ZAHID’S ‘KING KONG RAUF’ – YET DESPITE HIS UNPOPULARITY IN HIS OWN PARTY TO THE EXTENT OF BEING ACCUSED OF CHASING OUT COLLEAGUES INTO THE ARMS OF OTHER PARTIES – RAUF HAS THE CHEEK TO BLAME THE ‘POOR GOVERNANCE’ OF PN & PH FOR MALACCA’S WOES

ALOR GAJAH: Melaka Umno chief Ab Rauf Yusoh has denied accusations that he was the puppet master behind previous chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali, saying these claims were made up to distract from the recent political crisis in the state.

In an interview with FMT, he also dismissed an allegation that there were “two lions on one mountain” in the previous Barisan Nasional-led administration, a claim made by former chief minister Idris Haron.

Rauf said he and Sulaiman had an understanding about the lines that they should not cross, adding that the then state government would not have been able to function as well as it did if there had been external interference in the administration.

“Coincidentally, at that time and even now, I am the head of Melaka Umno, managing political affairs,” he said. “As we were close, it was perceived that there was interference from me in the chief minister’s job.

“But that did not happen. As someone who has experience in managing the state, the chief minister knew how the state government should be managed.

“I feel that the accusations were to distract from the real issue, that the political crisis in Melaka was caused by Idris’ desire to become chief minister again.”

He accused Idris of creating a bad perception among Melakans, maintaining that there was no instance when his approval as state Umno chief was needed in the running of the state.

“Everything Idris said was incorrect. Why should I respond to incorrect things? To me, Idris Haron is no longer a political issue for us. He has already moved on to a party that’s going against Umno’s struggle.”

Idris is now the PKR candidate for the Asahan seat.

“There’s no need for any statement to defend myself against mere slander,” Rauf said.

He also said he had no problems with the Umno leadership’s decision to name Sulaiman as Barisan Nasional’s chief ministerial candidate again, adding that he was a party man and would abide by any decision the leaders made.

“It is up to the leadership’s wisdom to decide how this government should be managed. As party members, we have to accept this.” FMT

Poor governance by PH, PN a lesson for Melakans, says Rauf

ALOR GAJAH: Melaka Umno chief Ab Rauf Yusoh has accused Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) of failure in governance and voiced confidence that voters in the upcoming state polls will show that they have realised this. Rauf alleged that PH did not bring any change to Melaka in its 22 months in power despite its rhetoric and PN had caused misery to Malaysians through months of anti-Covid-19 lockups. He told FMT he believed Barisan Nasional had “a bright chance” of winning because voters were wise enough to make an evaluation. “When we took over the Melaka state government last year after 22 months under PH, our administration, with mostly Umno leaders, was well-received,” he said. “Considering that it was a government based on racial tolerance, BN was successful in convincing the people that we were a good government.” Rauf is BN’s candidate for Tanjung Bidara. He said the political instability that followed PH’s win in the 2018 election should be a lesson for the people of Melaka to elect a strong and stable administration. He also said PAS should be siding with Umno in the Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact if the Islamist party’s goal was to strengthen Muslim unity because his party was comprehensively organised from the top levels down to the villages. “Parties that want to work with Umno have to look at its strengths,” he said. “If these strengths can be combined to play a role in strengthening the ummah, then PAS should choose Umno as its partner.” Nonetheless, he said, it was up to PAS to choose its comrades and who would be best to further its cause after the Melaka polls. PAS will be contesting under the PN banner in the state election and will be fighting Umno in seven constituencies. FMT

