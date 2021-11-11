OF COURSE, UMNO MUST BE ‘BIG BROTHER’ – THEN IN THE NEXT BREATH, KHALED NORDIN CLAIMS ‘WE JUST WANT TO RESTORE POLITICAL STABILITY’

MELAKA: Core parties are still relevant to Malaysian politics to ensure the country’s political stability, according to Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin.

He said the absence of a core party would lead to disloyalty with party hopping, making it difficult to maintain the political stability of the country or state.

“Secondly, there will be a lot of ‘bargaining’, a lot of ‘give and take’ to the point that important matters cannot be implemented because there is no core party.

“For that reason, Umno needs to contest more than 14 or 15 seats so it can be the core party.

“If there is no core party there will be no stability, this is what the people of Melaka have to decide,” he said in the “Gegau Melaka” programme streamed on the BN COMMS Facebook page last night.

He was responding to claims that Barisan Nasional (BN) was trying to take on the “big brother” role by moving solo in the Melaka state election.

Denying this claim, Khaled said BN only wanted to restore political stability in Melaka and the country through a core party approach.

In the election on Nov 20, BN will be contesting in all 28 seats, with Umno putting up candidates in 20 seats, MCA seven and MIC one.

Of that number, 24 candidates or 86% are new faces with only four incumbents retained.

