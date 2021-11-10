NAZRI’S FINEST MOMENT – AND HE IS RIGHT – MALAYSIA DOESN’T HAVE ‘MORAL RIGHT’ TO SEEK CLEMENCY FOR NAGAENTHRAN – UNTIL IT ITSELF IS WILLING TO ABOLISH THE DEATH PENALTY – ‘IT IS NOT RIGHT TO TAKE A LIFE. IT IS PRECIOUS. IT IS GIFTED BY GOD’

We don’t have moral ground to seek clemency in Nagaenthran’s case, says Nazri

KUALA LUMPUR: BN MP Nazri Aziz today questioned the government if it had the moral ground to ask Singapore for clemency in the case of convicted Malaysian drug trafficker Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam as it deals with drug mules the same way.

The Padang Rengas MP said as of August 2020, there were 446 foreigners and 472 Malaysians waiting to be executed.

“The issue here is that we do not have the moral ground to appeal to any country if any Malaysian is found involved in drug trafficking and to ask for clemency as we also have the death penalty,” he said when debating the Supply Bill 2022 in the Dewan Rakyat.

Yet, he said, Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had written to Singapore asking for clemency in the spirit of the Malaysian Family.

“He understands what Nagaenthran’s family is feeling,” he said.

Yesterday, a Singapore court stayed until further notice the execution of Nagaenthran on the grounds of “common sense and humanity” after confirming he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Nagaenthran was detained in 2009 for trafficking in 42.72gm of heroin and was set to be executed yesterday.

The court had convened for a ruling on a last-ditch appeal that argued the Malaysian should not be hanged because he was not of sound mind. The judge did not rule on the appeal.

Nazri said the stay of execution was temporary and hoped Nagaenthran would be sentenced to serve a life imprisonment instead.

He questioned if the government had the right to take an individual’s life.

“We need to sort this out. To me, the death penalty is allowed even though we know taking a life is wrong.

“It is not right to take a life. It is precious, it is gifted by God.”

He also said it was an irony that people were not allowed to take a person’s life but the government was allowed to do so.

“What is so special about the government (in being allowed to take a life)?”

He said it was time the country abolished the death penalty.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.