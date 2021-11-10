BOMBSHELL – RM50,000 A MONTH SALARIES – ISMAIL SABRI THE NEW ‘CASH IS KING’ AFTER MUHYIDDIN & NAJIB? EYE-POPPING REMUNERATION TO HIS SPECIAL ADVISORS INCLUDING UMNO MATES AZALINA SPARK OUTRAGE

PM’s advisors cost RM50,000 each a month

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob has three advisors and they cost RM50,000 each, including their staff.

In a parliamentary written reply, Special Functions Minister Abdul Latiff Ahmad said they advise on health, religion as well as law and human rights.

The names of the advisors were not stated, but Ismail Sabri’s appointments of Pengerang MP Azalina Othman Said as the law and human rights advisor is publicly known.

At the time of writing, Malaysiakini is trying to identify the advisors for health and religion.

Latiff was responding to a question from Pandan MP Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who asked the prime minister to state the number of advisors under his employment and the cost involved.

Latiff said the prime minister would appoint special advisors when necessary, based on their speciality and experience.

MKINI

