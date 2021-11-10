TRICKY UMNO-BN WANTS TO AMEND CONSTITUTION TO APPOINT 5 UNELECTED REPS – IF SO, MALACCANS WILL LOSE MORE EVEN DEMOCRATIC RIGHTS – ALSO, 5 APPOINTED REPS CAN MEAN 5 MORE ‘FROGS’ – WITH SUCH AGGRESSIVE MOVES IN MIND, CAN UMNO-BN BE TRUSTED ON ITS PROMISE TO GIVE EQUAL FUNDING TO THE OPPOSITION IF IT WINS MALACCA

BN promises equal funding to opposition in Malacca polls manifesto

BARISAN Nasional (BN) has launched its five-year manifesto for the Malacca elections, which aims to maintain political stability.

Deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan said BN’s manifesto, themed “Stability for Prosperity”, also pledged to allocate equal funding to all 28 state legislative members.

“We promise to allocate equal funding for all 28 assemblymen, including opposition members, a step to ensure prosperity for all people in the state, regardless of political backgrounds,” he said at the launch in Ayer Keroh today.

As part of its plan to ensure political stability in the state, Mohamad said BN will amend the state constitution to allow the appointment of five additional state assemblymen – representing the youth and civil society groups.

“BN is looking to amend the state constitution to allow the appointment of five more state assemblymen from the youth and NGOs to allow space and perspectives outside the scope of politics.

“But we need to win two-thirds of the majority first,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohamad said BN is open to work with any political parties in Malacca with the condition that the coalition becomes the core administrator in the new state government.

He said that without stability, the state government’s position is under threat at any time.

“After forming the government, if there are friends who want to reach out to us, we will accept. There is no issue. The more the merrier.

“We do not want a situation where the chief minister wakes up every morning wondering if he still has the majority or not,” he added.

Mohamad is also confident that BN candidates for the Malacca elections will stay loyal to the coalition.

“There were three documents that the candidates signed and I do not think anyone will leave. The conditions were very strict,” he added.

Umno will go to the polls with BN allies, MCA and MIC, who will contest in seven seats and one seat, respectively.

Within the PN and BN coalitions, the main rival parties – Umno and Bersatu – will face each other in 12 seats.

The biggest fight involves Bersatu Wanita chief and Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and Malacca Umno chief Ab Rauf Yusoh in Tg Bidara. PKR’s Zainal Hassan will also be contesting here.

Bersatu’s ally PAS, meanwhile, will have a face-off against its Muafakat Nasional partner, Umno, in seven seats. TMI

