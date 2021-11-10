TRICKY UMNO-BN WANTS TO AMEND CONSTITUTION TO APPOINT 5 UNELECTED REPS – IF SO, MALACCANS WILL LOSE MORE EVEN DEMOCRATIC RIGHTS – ALSO, 5 APPOINTED REPS CAN MEAN 5 MORE ‘FROGS’ – WITH SUCH AGGRESSIVE MOVES IN MIND, CAN UMNO-BN BE TRUSTED ON ITS PROMISE TO GIVE EQUAL FUNDING TO THE OPPOSITION IF IT WINS MALACCA
BN promises equal funding to opposition in Malacca polls manifesto
BARISAN Nasional (BN) has launched its five-year manifesto for the Malacca elections, which aims to maintain political stability.
Deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan said BN’s manifesto, themed “Stability for Prosperity”, also pledged to allocate equal funding to all 28 state legislative members.
“We promise to allocate equal funding for all 28 assemblymen, including opposition members, a step to ensure prosperity for all people in the state, regardless of political backgrounds,” he said at the launch in Ayer Keroh today.
As part of its plan to ensure political stability in the state, Mohamad said BN will amend the state constitution to allow the appointment of five additional state assemblymen – representing the youth and civil society groups.
“But we need to win two-thirds of the majority first,” he said.
Meanwhile, Mohamad said BN is open to work with any political parties in Malacca with the condition that the coalition becomes the core administrator in the new state government.
He said that without stability, the state government’s position is under threat at any time.
“After forming the government, if there are friends who want to reach out to us, we will accept. There is no issue. The more the merrier.
“We do not want a situation where the chief minister wakes up every morning wondering if he still has the majority or not,” he added.
Mohamad is also confident that BN candidates for the Malacca elections will stay loyal to the coalition.
“There were three documents that the candidates signed and I do not think anyone will leave. The conditions were very strict,” he added.
Umno will go to the polls with BN allies, MCA and MIC, who will contest in seven seats and one seat, respectively.
Within the PN and BN coalitions, the main rival parties – Umno and Bersatu – will face each other in 12 seats.
The biggest fight involves Bersatu Wanita chief and Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and Malacca Umno chief Ab Rauf Yusoh in Tg Bidara. PKR’s Zainal Hassan will also be contesting here.
Bersatu’s ally PAS, meanwhile, will have a face-off against its Muafakat Nasional partner, Umno, in seven seats. TMI
BN wants to amend Malacca constitution to appoint lawmakers
Malacca BN has revealed its election pledges today which include amending the state constitution to appoint five unelected lawmakers.
BN deputy chief and the coalition’s election director Mohamad Hasan said having more lawmakers will ensure political stability – the main thrust of BN’s election manifesto.
He said the five appointed lawmakers will include youths and non-political figures.
“This will give room (for ideas) and perspectives that are (beyond) the scope of (partisan) politics.
“But before that, BN must win two-thirds of the (28) seats (in the Malacca assembly),” said Mohamad during a live speech.
Malacca election manifesto
BN’s election manifesto is titled “Stability for Prosperity” and has five key thrusts:
- Political stability
- Economic growth
- Efficient administration
- A united society
- Sustainable development and shared prosperity
Notably, there were many pledges made by BN aimed at the youth.
According to the press handout, BN also pledged to ensure equal funding between government and opposition lawmakers as part of its aim for political stability. However, this was not read out in Mohamad’s speech.
On economic growth, Mohamad said BN will focus on supporting Malacca’s tourism industry, farmers and small businesses.
In the press handout, the Malacca Waterfront Economic Zone (M-wez) was featured prominently and described as a key project towards the state’s economic growth.
M-wez is a massive real estate project on reclaimed land involving the coast of the old Malacca city.
BN pledged that the beaches on the project will be open to the public within 100 days after they win the election and that environmental sustainability will be maintained.
On improving government administration, Mohamad said BN vows to set up a youth Parliament for Malacca to elicit views from young people.
The handout also saw BN pledging to amend the Malacca Land Rules 1966 within a year to make land transactions easier.
On a united society, BN vowed to set up skills training centres, a housing scheme for newlyweds and involving youths in district or local government decision making, among others.
The setting up of centres was also to encourage youth to be involved in arts. E-sports or extreme sports centres were part of it as well.
BN aims to “maintain” its policy of having 30 percent of women in policymaking. However, there were no further details for this pledge.
On sustainable development and shared prosperity, BN vowed to set up free bus services for rural areas and ensure all housing developers include religious and recreational facilities in their plans.
BN pledged that it will resolve electricity and water disruptions throughout the state within one year.
It also promised to resolve flooding through eight projects spread across the state within five years.
On the environment, the coalition vowed to ensure that rivers in Malacca are the cleanest in the country within one year. MKINI
