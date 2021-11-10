NO DIRTY COPS IN MALAYSIA? LAUGHING STOCK OR NOT, THAT’S WHAT HAMZAH IS AS GOOD AS TELLING PARLIAMENT – ‘THE ISSUE OF A CARTEL AMONG SENIOR POLICE PERSONNEL DOES NOT ARISE,’ HOME MINISTRY DISMISSES EX-IGP’S COMPLAINT

Govt dismisses ex-IGP’s ‘cartel of dirty cops’ claim

Putrajaya has dismissed former inspector-general of police Abdul Hamid Bador’s claim that a powerful “cartel of dirty cops” is causing problems to the police service.

In a written reply, the Home Ministry said preliminary investigations showed no evidence to support such a claim.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the issue of a ‘cartel’ among senior police personnel does not arise.

“However, the police have referred the matter to the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) for a free and transparent investigation,” the Home Ministry said.

This was in response to a question from Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo who asked the government to explain what action has been taken by the government in response to the claim by Hamid (above).

Prior to retiring in March, Hamid made a series of startling allegations which included the claim that a “cartel” of officers were conspiring with criminals to topple him.

Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin

He also claimed that Home Minister Hamzah Zainuddin was trying to influence promotions in the police service.

In May, Hamid’s replacement Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the EAIC was probing the matter. There have been no updates from the EAIC since then.

Apart from Hamid, the police have also come under scrutiny following the emergence of an alleged whistleblower Twitter account known as Edisi Siasat.

This Twitter account has allegedly presented evidence of graft against top police and MACC officials.

On Monday, Acryl Sani has dismissed the allegations as “mostly fabrication”. A day later, he called on those behind Edisi Siasat to show evidence.

