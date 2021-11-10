‘COUNTERFEIT PN’ – ZAHID HURLS INSULTS AT ISMAIL SABRI’S ‘ROBBER’, ‘MALAYS ONLY’ RULING COALITION – VOWS THAT ‘ORIGINAL BLUE BN WILL RETURN THE HARMONY ROBBED FROM MALAYSIANS IN GE14’ – SO WHICH SIDE DOES PM ISMAIL BELONG TO? PN OR BN?

Vote the true blue, not the counterfeit one, says Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on voters in Melaka to back the “original blue” when the state heads to the polls on Nov 20.

The Umno president said that the “original blue” had quality, a reference to Barisan Nasional’s dark shade of blue.

“Don’t be fooled by the counterfeit blue as the result would be depressing,” he said in a Facebook post, possibly alluding to Perikatan Nasional’s colour.

Zahid said, while the blues looked similar, they were not the same.

Umno had previously said it would not work with Bersatu, which heads the PN coalition for this election, and the 15th general election.

Zahid went on to say that the 28 candidates the coalition was fielding was proof of BN’s political narrative, which was based on racial harmony.

“BN will return the harmony that was robbed from Malaysians in the 14th general election.”

Zahid’s post comes hours after Umno vice-president Khaled Nordin said the decision by PAS to contest under the PN banner in the Melaka state election, paved the way for BN to return to a “moderate, multicultural and progressive” path.

Khaled also said Umno realises that the path to victory requires the support of all races and not just the Malays.

