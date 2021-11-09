ALARM BELLS RING OVER ISMAIL SABRI’S LACK OF CALIBRE – INSTEAD OF ‘BADLY DESIGNED’ TWEAKS & POPULIST CASH AID, BETTER TO GET MIDDLE-INCOME GROUP BACK TO WORK – ECONOMISTS WARN EVEN AS MYDIN TELL ISMAIL – CHICKEN PRICES ARE SHOOTING UP BEYOND CONTROL – ‘IT HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH COVID-19. IT’S DUE TO A DROP IN PRODUCTIVITY’

Instead, the government was urged to provide support by getting people in the M1 group back to work and ensure they have well-paid, fulfilling employment opportunities.
The government should have a long-term financial solution because monetary aid is not enough to make a significant impact, he said in response to news that people with household incomes below RM5,000 a month would be eligible for the cash aid.
Williams said a thorough review of the social protection system was required.
“However, the biggest reform must address in-work poverty and remove welfare altogether,” he said. “The Malaysian welfare system is too complex, bureaucratic and inefficient. Many people fall through the net.”
The most straightforward scheme was a universal tax credit or negative income tax. Those earning more than the basic wage threshold would be taxed as usual and those earning less would be given a tax credit.
He said it would cost RM5.1 billion to provide the aid to the bottom 10% (those with household incomes below RM2,500 a month).
The tax credit could be funded by a new National Social Assistance Fund, which would need only RM100 billion to fund RM5.1 billion per year, which is easy to establish,” he said.
Another economist, Benedict Weerasena of independent research institute Bait Al-Amanah said cash handouts were essential for temporary support in times of trouble but they should be based on the most recent household income data and a revised poverty line.
About 600,000 middle-income households are believed to have dropped into the B40 (bottom 40% category) because of the pandemic.
He said the government needs an exit or graduation policy from cash handouts so that resources can be targeted at those who are truly in need. FMT
Mydin boss sounds alarm over rising chicken prices
PETALING JAYA: Immediate government action is needed to stem a rise in chicken prices, according to hypermarket boss Ameer Ali Mydin of the Mydin chain.
He said suppliers have stated that prices were going up because of feed costs and a labour shortage, but there was also a shortage of supplies.
“This is worrying considering that this is not even the peak season. We were told by our suppliers that the prices will be going up because of the high cost of chicken feed and a shortage of foreign workers,” he told FMT.
At the start of September, Ameer said the price of chicken was only RM8 per kilogramme but has been increasing ever since except for the Deepavali period when price controls were imposed.
By next week, Ameer said the price would rise to RM9.39 per kg, a RM1.40 rise in the space of just two and a half months.
A poultry farmer who declined to be named said one of the issues with the supply of chickens especially to retail outlets was that the birds were growing slower because of the cooler weather due to the heavy rain.
“So, many birds do not meet the requirements of retail outlets and there is a notion that there is a shortage.”
The farmer however said there were serious concerns over the labour shortage which not only affects farms but processing plants, leading to higher operating costs, including in overtime payments.
Ameer said the labour shortage has led to a drop in productivity, not only in the poultry industry but in the food and beverage and retail industries as a whole.
“Since the start of the pandemic, many foreign workers have returned to their home country and companies are unable to bring in new workers because of the ban on the hiring of foreign workers.
“In Mydin alone, we have lost over 1,000 workers that we cannot replace. The government’s foreign worker recalibration programme has not worked,” he said. Ameer said those in power did not realise just how much businesses and the economy were suffering.
“It has nothing to do with Covid-19, it’s down to a drop in productivity.”
He urged the government to allow the intake of new foreign workers, saying businesses would comply with requirements set by the government including on the costs they would have to incur for quarantine and vaccination.
“Give approvals directly to businesses that need foreign workers. Do not give approvals to syndicates that bring in foreign workers,” he said. FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.