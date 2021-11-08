BN, PN IMPLODES – WEAKEST PM ISMAIL UNABLE TO REIN IN HIS PARTIES: 3 SIX-CORNERED FIGHTS, 6 FIVE-CORNERED FIGHTS, 8 FOUR-CORNERED FIGHTS & 11 THREE-CORNERED FIGHTS – FEATURING BN, PN, PAKATAN & 22 INDEPENDENTS

MELAKA: Voters in Melaka are expected to be wooed with much intensity with all 28 seats seeing multi-cornered fights in an election where no direct campaigning is allowed because of Covid-19 SOPs.
A whopping 112 candidates will be running for the 28 seats up for grabs on Nov 20, after nominations closed this morning.
There are three six-cornered fights, six five-cornered fights, eight four-cornered fights and 11 three-cornered fights, featuring the three main coalitions – Barisan Nasional, Perikatan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan – 22 independents as well as a handful of candidates from Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) and Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (Iman).
The six-cornered fights will take place in the Gadek, Asahan and Duyong seats.
Below is the full list of candidates who will be contesting in the state polls.
N1 Kuala Linggi (4)
Julasapiah Kassim (PH), Aziah Mohd Sa’ad (PN), Rosli Abdullah (BN), Kamisan Palil (Ind)
Incumbent: Ismail Othman (BN) – 4,812 votes (1,372 majority)
N2 Tanjung Bidara (3)
Abd Rauf Yusoh (BN), Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN), Zainal Hassan (PH)
Incumbent: Md Rawi Mahmud (BN) – 4,865 votes (2,864 majority)
N3 Ayer Limau (3)
Mazenah Baharuddin (PH), Nordina Abd Latif (PN), Hameed Basheer (BN)
Incumbent: Amirudin Yusof (BN) – 4,704 votes (1,479 majority)
N4 Lendu (3)
Mohamad Asri Ibrahim (PH), Abdullah Mahadi (PN), Sulaiman Md Ali (BN)
Incumbent: Sulaiman Md Ali (BN) – 4,016 votes (627 majority)
N5 Taboh Naning (3)
Zulkifli Md Zin (BN), Abu Hashim Abdul Samad (PN), Zairi Suboh (PH)
Incumbent: Latipah Omar (BN) – 3,329 votes (740 majority)
N6 Rembia (5)
Zamri Pakiri (PH), Zamzuri Arifin (PN), Muhammad Jailani Khamis (BN), Murali Krishnan (Ind), Sabarudin Kudus (Ind)
Incumbent: Muhammad Jailani Khamis (PH) – 6,773 votes (1,814 majority)
N7 Gadek (6)
VP Shanmugam (BN), Mohd Amir Fitri Muharam (PN), Saminathan Ganesan (PH), Laila Nordina Maon (Putra), Mohan (Ind), Azafen (Ind)
Incumbent: Saminathan Ganesan (PH) – 4,392 votes (307 majority)
N8 Machap Jaya (5)
Law Bing Haw (PH), Tai Siong Jiul (PN), Ngwe Hee Sem (BN), Azlan Daud (Ind), Abdul Aziz (Iman)
Incumbent: Ginie Lim (PH) – 5,550 votes (1,336 majority)
N9 Durian Tunggal (5)
Zahari Kalil (BN), Ja’afar Othman (PN), Mohd Sofi Abdul Wahab (PH), Mohd Erfan Mahrilar (Ind)
Incumbent: Mohd Sofi Abdul Wahab (PH) – 5,213 votes (763 majority)
N10 Asahan (6)
Idris Haron (PH), Dhanesh Basil (PN), Fairul Nizam Roslan (BN), Mohd Akhir Ayob, (Ind), Mohd Noor Salleh (Ind), Azmar Abdul Hamid (Ind)
Incumbent: Abdul Ghafar Atan (BN) – 5,942 votes (275 majority)
N11 Sungai Udang (4)
Mohamad Ali Mohamad (BN), Mohd Aleef Yusof (PN), Hasmorni Tamby (PH), Mohd Zahar Hashim (Ind)
Incumbent: Idris Haron (BN) – 10,073 votes (2,229 majority)
N12 Pantai Kundor (3)
Nor Azman Hassan (PH), Mohamad Ridzwan Mustafa (PN), Tuminah Kadi (BN)
Incumbent: Nor Azman Hassan (BN) – 5,773 votes (772 majority)
N13 Paya Rumput (5)
Muhamad Faris Izwan Mazlan (PN), Rais Yasin (BN), Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin (PH), Mohamad Hashidi Mohd Zin (Putra), Mohd Jaini Dimon (Ind)
Incumbent: Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen (PH) – 12,102 votes (4,259 majority)
N14 Klebang (3)
Gue Teck (PH), Bakri Jamaluddin (PN), Lim Ban Hong (BN)
Incumbent: Gue Teck (PH) – 7,648 votes (789 majority)
N15 Pengkalan Batu (5)
Kalsom Nordin (BN), Mohd Azrudin Md Idris (PN), Muhamad Danish Zainudin (PH), Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Ind), Mohd Aluwi Sari (Putra)
Incumbent: Norhizam Hassan Baktee (PH) – 9,227 votes (2,756 majority)
N16 Ayer Keroh (3)
Kerk Chee Yee (PH), Michael Gan (PN), Yong Fun Juan (BN)
Incumbent – Kerk Chee Yee (PH) – 14,279 votes, (9,261 majority)
N17 Bukit Katil (4)
Muhammad Al Hafiz Yahya (PN), Adly Zahari (PH), Hasnoor Husin (BN), Abdul Hamid (Ind)
Incumbent: Adly Zahari (PH) – 11,226 votes, (3,159 majority)
N18 Ayer Molek (4)
Rahmad Mariman (BN), Mohd Rafee Ibrahim (PH), Mohd Fadly Samin (PN), Ahmad Muaz (Ind)
Incumbent: Rahmad Mariman (BN) – 6,951 votes (1,805 majority)
N19 Kesidang (3)
Allex Seah (PH), Leong Hui Ying (BN), Patrick Ng (PN)
Incumbent: Allex Seah (PH) – 22,880 votes (14,612 majority)
N20 Kota Laksamana (3)
Benjamin Low (BN), Fong Khai Ling (PN), Low Chee Leong (PH)
Incumbent: Low Chee Leong (PH) – 20,181 votes (16,173 majority)
N21 Duyong (6)
Damian Yeo (PH), Kamarudin Sedik (PN), Mohd Noor Helmy Abd Halen (BN), Mohd Faizal Amzah (Putra), Gan Tian Soh (Ind), Muhamad Hafiz Ishak (Ind)
Incumbent: Damian Yeo (PH) – 7,642 votes (2,895 majority)
N22 Bandar Hilir (4)
Lee Kah Sean (BN), Clarice Chan (PN), Leng Chau Yen (PH), Mak Chee Kin (Ind)
Incumbent: Tey Kok Kiew (PH) 14,038 votes (11,313 majority)
N23 Telok Mas (4)
Ashraf Mukhlis Minghat (PH), Mohd Rafiq Naizamohideen (PN), Abd Razak Rahman (BN), Ariff Adly (Ind)
Incumbent: Noor Effandi Ahmad (PH) – 7,694 votes (1,288 majority)
N24 Bemban (5)
Koh Chin Han (BN), Mohd Yadzil Yaakub (PN), Tey Kok Kiew (PH), Azmi Kamis (Ind), Ng Choon Koon (Ind)
Incumbent: Wong Fort Pin (PH) – 6,998 votes (1,345 majority)
N25 Rim (3)
Prasanth Kumar Brakasam (PH), Azalina Abdul Rahman (PN), Khaidhirah Abu Zahar (BN)
Incumbent: Ghazale Muhamad (BN) 5,301 votes (536 majority)
N26 Serkam (4)
Mohd Zaidi Attan (BN), Ahmad Bilal Rahaudin (PN), Muhammad Khomeini Kamal (PH), Azlan (Indt)
Incumbent: Mohd Zaidi Attan (BN) 6,401 votes (2,737 majority)
N27 Merlimau (3)
Muhammad Akmal Saleh (BN), Abd Alim Shapie (PN), Azrin Abd Majid (PH)
Incumbent: Roslan Ahmad (BN) – 5,290 votes (130 majority)
N28 Sungai Rambai (4)
Farzana Hayani Mohd Nasir (PH), Muhammad Jefri Safry (PN), Siti Faizah Abdul Azis (BN), Nazatul Asyraf Md Dom (Putra)
Incumbent: Hasan Abd Rahman (BN) 5,088 votes (1,669 majority) FMT
Malacca clashes show federal govt in disarray – Mahfuz slams BN, PN
As BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN) prepare to clash against each other in multi-cornered fights in the Malacca snap polls, Mahfuz Omar (Harapan-Pokok Sena) has slammed the federal government for causing more political instability.
In the Dewan Rakyat today, Mahfuz said Pakatan Harapan had been willing to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the federal government to ensure political stability.
However, (members of) the federal government – which he described as being in disarray – are now facing off among themselves in the Malacca snap polls, he said.
“The MOU was for political stability and being in disarray will lead to political instability.
“At the federal level right now, BN and PN are a government together.
“Suddenly in Malacca, they are fighting over power. Where is their dignity?” Mahfuz said while debating Budget 2022.
The nomination process for the Malacca state election took place this morning.
BN, PN and Pakatan Harapan had each fielded candidates in all 28 seats, which means all the Malacca state seats being contested this time will be multi-cornered fights.
Mas Ermieyati’s actions questioned
Most notable is Tanjung Bidara, which will see a three-cornered fight among Malacca Umno chief Ab Rauf Yusoh, Bersatu’s Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and PKR candidate Zainal Hassan.
Mahfuz (above) questioned the actions of Mas Ermieyati, as a deputy minister in Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration, for contesting against Ismail Sabri’s party candidate Ab Rauf.
“I do not know whether she has resigned from her position or not, but this is something that should be looked into,” he said.
PAS was also previously working with Umno, he said, but recently one of the Islamist party’s ulama wing members had said he hoped to see Umno lose in the state polls in order to teach them “honest and clean politics”.
With the federal government being in such disarray, Mahfuz questioned what it can offer to the Malaccan people.
“As such, I would like to urge the people of Malacca to give their trust to Harapan to rule Malacca again,” he said.
Mahfuz said the disarray in the government needs to be resolved as soon as possible.
“That is why, for me, it is time. If the Parliament is to be dissolved, so be it. It is needed right now,” he said.
Malacca goes to the polls on Nov 20. Campaigning has started today. MKINI
