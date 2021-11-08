BN, PN IMPLODES – WEAKEST PM ISMAIL UNABLE TO REIN IN HIS PARTIES: 3 SIX-CORNERED FIGHTS, 6 FIVE-CORNERED FIGHTS, 8 FOUR-CORNERED FIGHTS & 11 THREE-CORNERED FIGHTS – FEATURING BN, PN, PAKATAN & 22 INDEPENDENTS

As BN and Perikatan Nasional (PN) prepare to clash against each other in multi-cornered fights in the Malacca snap polls, Mahfuz Omar (Harapan-Pokok Sena) has slammed the federal government for causing more political instability.

In the Dewan Rakyat today, Mahfuz said Pakatan Harapan had been willing to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the federal government to ensure political stability.

However, (members of) the federal government – which he described as being in disarray – are now facing off among themselves in the Malacca snap polls, he said.

“The MOU was for political stability and being in disarray will lead to political instability.

“At the federal level right now, BN and PN are a government together.

“Suddenly in Malacca, they are fighting over power. Where is their dignity?” Mahfuz said while debating Budget 2022.

The nomination process for the Malacca state election took place this morning.

BN, PN and Pakatan Harapan had each fielded candidates in all 28 seats, which means all the Malacca state seats being contested this time will be multi-cornered fights.

Mas Ermieyati’s actions questioned

Most notable is Tanjung Bidara, which will see a three-cornered fight among Malacca Umno chief Ab Rauf Yusoh, Bersatu’s Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and PKR candidate Zainal Hassan.

Mahfuz (above) questioned the actions of Mas Ermieyati, as a deputy minister in Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration, for contesting against Ismail Sabri’s party candidate Ab Rauf.

“I do not know whether she has resigned from her position or not, but this is something that should be looked into,” he said.

PAS was also previously working with Umno, he said, but recently one of the Islamist party’s ulama wing members had said he hoped to see Umno lose in the state polls in order to teach them “honest and clean politics”.

With the federal government being in such disarray, Mahfuz questioned what it can offer to the Malaccan people.

“As such, I would like to urge the people of Malacca to give their trust to Harapan to rule Malacca again,” he said.

Mahfuz said the disarray in the government needs to be resolved as soon as possible.

“That is why, for me, it is time. If the Parliament is to be dissolved, so be it. It is needed right now,” he said.

Malacca goes to the polls on Nov 20. Campaigning has started today. MKINI