HYPOCRITE NAJIB SO FULL OF CONFIDENCE IN MALACCA, HE’S FORGOTTEN HOW HIS UMNO-BN GOVT ALMOST DROVE THE COUNTRY INTO BANKRUPTCY – EARNING MALAYSIA ITS CORRUPT TO THE CORE IMAGE – ‘VOTERS WILL REALIZE IT’S IMPORTANT TO HAVE STABILITY & COMPETENCY. THESE ARE OUR STRONG POINTS,’ CRIES EX-PM WHO’S BEEN CONVICTED & SENTENCED TO 12 YEARS JAIL FOR THIEVERY

BN will win in multi-cornered fights in Malacca, says Najib

BARISAN Nasional (BN) is confident of winning in multi-cornered fights in the Malacca state elections because of its excellent track record, Najib Razak said today.

The former prime minister said BN can offer a stable and competent state government.

“Yes, we are confident (of winning in multi-cornered fights). God willing, the voters will realise that it is important to have stability and competency,” he said at the Villa D Acqua in Malacca today.

“They (state government) also must have a good track record. If you consider these factors, these are our strong points.”

The Pekan MP and former Umno president was in Malacca to support the BN candidates contesting in the polls.

Nominations for the elections opened at 9am this morning.

All 28 state seats are set to face multi-cornered fights with the three big guns – BN, Perikatan National and Pakatan Harapan – contesting. They are expected to be joined by independents and other smaller parties.

Najib also said that the new guidelines issued have given some scope to get their message out to the voters and to introduce their candidates.

“We appreciate the fact that the flexibility given which will add meaning to an election to get your message across and introduce your candidates.

“BN has geared up its machinery and, God willing, we will do our level best.”

Najib said there is no such thing as 100% list (of candidates) to please everyone “but, considering the circumstances we have done a good job in putting up the best possible line-up”.

He said BN feels the voters will make the right choice in a state government that can deliver for the people.

BN deputy chairman Mohamad Hasan said that they are prepared for the campaign and will see if the people give back the mandate to the coalition to govern the state.

“Let us fulfil our obligations so that we can take back Masjid Tanah and win all the five seats.

“This is the time to prove that we can take back the seats.

“We have to work hard to ensure that our candidates win. Organise all the events properly and hope that our efforts be fruitful.”

BN will contest in all 28 seats, entering into multi-cornered fights involving Perikatan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan and others.

The Election Commission has set November 20 for polling and November 16 for early voting.

The Malacca assembly was dissolved on October 4 after four assemblymen – Idris Haron (Sg Udang-BN), Nor Azman Hassan (Pantai Kundor-BN), Norhizam Hassan Baktee (Pengkalan Batu-Ind) and Noor Effandi Ahmad (Telok Mas-Bersatu) – withdrew their support for Sulaiman.

