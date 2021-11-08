ALREADY DOUBLE STANDARDS IN THE AIR – UMNO’S ‘KING KONG’ RAUF OPENS FIRE ON EC’S LONG LIST OF ‘UNCLEAR’ SOPs – AMID CRITICISM HE HAD BROKEN THE RULES BY BRINGING A HUGE ENTOURAGE TO THE NOMINATION CENTRE

BARISAN Nasional (BN) wants the Election Commission (EC) to be clearer on the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the campaigning period for the Malacca state elections.

“We hope that the EC and other agencies involved will prepare clearer SOP as Malacca is already in phase four (of the national recovery plan),” he said at Villa D Acqua in Malacca today.

“So, the authorities must give the parties the chance to campaign.”

Rauf will be involved in a three-cornered fight for the Tanjung Bidara seat.

Earlier today, EC said the only form of physical campaigning allowed in the Malacca elections is the use of loudspeakers from vehicles at fixed times and with a police permit.

This is under its SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19 during campaigning for the elections, which began today with the filing of candidates’ nominations. Polling will be on November 20.

EC said the SOP, which was approved by the Health Ministry yesterday, bans all forms of public physical gathering.

This means that there can be no ceramah and door-to-door visits by candidates or supporters to canvas for votes. Walkabout activities are also not allowed.

Rauf said EC and the National Security Council must give proper instructions on the dos and don’ts of campaigning.

“If supermarkets are open and people can sit in the coffee shops from morning until evening, so why can’t campaigning be allowed? If we sit in coffee shop and chat with others, then how?” he said.

“So, they have to come up with rationale SOP. At least allow those who are vaccinated to listen to ceramah.”

On the fierce rivalry between parties in the elections, Rauf said there could be strong competition between parties that are contesting in the polls.

He said the people can feel the difference of Pakatan Harapan or BN administrating the state.

“This is not a competition of who is popular but a competition between two parties with different ideologies,” he said.

Rauf said BN will be launching its manifesto for the elections on Wednesday. TMI