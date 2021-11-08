ALREADY DOUBLE STANDARDS IN THE AIR – UMNO’S ‘KING KONG’ RAUF OPENS FIRE ON EC’S LONG LIST OF ‘UNCLEAR’ SOPs – AMID CRITICISM HE HAD BROKEN THE RULES BY BRINGING A HUGE ENTOURAGE TO THE NOMINATION CENTRE
EC must issue clear SOP for polls, says Malacca BN chief
“So, the authorities must give the parties the chance to campaign.”
Earlier today, EC said the only form of physical campaigning allowed in the Malacca elections is the use of loudspeakers from vehicles at fixed times and with a police permit.
This is under its SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19 during campaigning for the elections, which began today with the filing of candidates’ nominations. Polling will be on November 20.
EC said the SOP, which was approved by the Health Ministry yesterday, bans all forms of public physical gathering.
This means that there can be no ceramah and door-to-door visits by candidates or supporters to canvas for votes. Walkabout activities are also not allowed.
Rauf said EC and the National Security Council must give proper instructions on the dos and don’ts of campaigning.
“If supermarkets are open and people can sit in the coffee shops from morning until evening, so why can’t campaigning be allowed? If we sit in coffee shop and chat with others, then how?” he said.
“So, they have to come up with rationale SOP. At least allow those who are vaccinated to listen to ceramah.”
On the fierce rivalry between parties in the elections, Rauf said there could be strong competition between parties that are contesting in the polls.
He said the people can feel the difference of Pakatan Harapan or BN administrating the state.
“This is not a competition of who is popular but a competition between two parties with different ideologies,” he said.
Rauf said BN will be launching its manifesto for the elections on Wednesday. TMI
Election campaigning in Melaka: No house visits, ceramah, or walkabouts; yes to loudspeakers on trucks but only if they keep moving
MELAKA— The Election Commission released today its list of dos-and-don’ts for political campaigning in the Melaka state polls.
Candidates are also prohibited from using stationary vehicles, such as trucks or vans equipped with loudspeakers to deliver their ceramah.
However, they are allowed to address the public from these equipped trucks and vans as long as the vehicle does not stop on the road.
Same goes for playing recorded messages or disseminating political messages on loudspeakers. It’s allowed as long as the vehicle keeps moving.
But, the EC said candidates must apply for a police permit to use such vehicles during their campaign.
Other restrictions
The EC is limiting each candidate to open one political operations room for the duration of the campaign period. The number of people allowed inside the room at any one time must also be kept to half its full capacity. Smaller operations rooms known in election lingo as PDM are not allowed.
Each candidate is also allowed to hang up banners, buntings and flags during the election period.
But the EC is capping the number of people allowed to distribute campaign pamphlets to three. Even then, the distributors must maintain a physical distance of at least one metre from the next person.
The EC stressed that all those involved in the Melaka election must undergo an RTK Ag test every two days.
The rules take effect from today until the end of the official campaign period on November 19.
Polling day is set for November 20.
Prior to the EC’s rules, the Health Ministry had announced a ban on all political gatherings and social events linked to the election from October 25 till November 27.
Melaka has 28 state constituencies and 495,196 registered voters. Of these, 240,530 or 48.57 per cent of the voters are men, and the remaining 254,666 voters or 51.43 per cent are women. MALAY MAIL
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MALAY MAIL
.