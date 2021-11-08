AMAZING! WELL-FED TUMMIES TO THE FORE, ZAHID’S ‘KING KONG’ RAUF & ‘BOSSKU’ NAJIB BLATANTLY FLOUT SOPs – BRING ALONG GRAND ENTOURAGE TO NOMINATION HALL – AS MALACCA KICKS OFF ITS WORST & MOST INTENSE STATE POLLS EVER WITH 112 CANDIDATES FIGHTING FOR 28 SEATS AMID STILL-RISKY PANDEMIC

Politics | November 8, 2021 by | 0 Comments

Will BN’s Rauf, Najib get fined for bringing entourage? – MP nudges authorities
Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil questioned if authorities will enforce their standard operating procedures (SOP) against Covid-19 and impose a fine against BN supporters for turning up as an entourage to the nomination day of the Malacca polls.

He said this in reference to BN’s Tanjung Bidara candidate Ab Rauf Yusoh turning up at the nomination centre with around 20 people, including former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

“Amazing. They’ve broken the rules even before the start. Will they be compounded?” he said on Twitter.

He also tagged the Election Commission (EC), Health Ministry and police on the micro-blogging site.

In the past, supporters gathered outside the nomination centre to show support.

However, such activities are banned during this state election as measures against the spread of Covid-19.

Prospective candidates are only allowed to bring a proposer and a seconder.

Ab Rauf’s opponents, Bersatu’s Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and PKR’s Zainal Hassan, complied with the rule.

Mas Ermieyati had also complained about the tough SOP, which he said will make it challenging for new candidates to introduce themselves.

Ceramahs, gatherings, door-to-door campaigning and face-to-face campaigning are banned.

The restrictions are significantly tougher compared to the Sabah polls last year, which sparked a new wave of Covid-19 that spread across the nation.

More than 29,000 lives have been lost to Covid-19. MKINI

Crowded field: 112 candidates to vie for 28 seats in Melaka

PETALING JAYA: A total of 112 candidates will contest the 28 seats up for grabs in the Melaka state election.

All the 28 state seats are being contested in the Nov 20 polls. Nominations closed at 10am today.

There were also five candidates from Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra), one from Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (IMAN) and 22 independents.

He said a total of three state constituencies involved a six-cornered contest, five areas would see a five-cornered contest, four areas would involve a four-cornered contest and 11 areas, a three-cornered contest.

There are 96 men and 16 women contesting in the election, Ghani told a press conference. The oldest candidate, aged 68, will represent BN in Pengkalan Batu, whereas the youngest, aged 21, will represent PH in Sungai Rambai.

He said the contest for the seats will be more intense compared to the 14th general election.

“During GE14, we only had 85 candidates, but this time around, there are 112 people, which means there will be a keener fight,” he said.

Ghani said the campaign period will end at 11.59pm on Nov 19 and the candidates and parties will be allowed to distribute campaign pamphlets and use mobile vans or mini-lorries to deliver information, in addition to using existing social media platforms.

“Act 342 will only allow those campaigning to distribute pamphlets. We will also allow the use of vans with loudspeakers but permission is needed from the police,” he said. “The candidates will have to be creative.”

On polling day, those with symptoms of Covid-19 or anyone with a temperature above 37.4°C will be barred from entering the polling station and will be taken to a special station manned by health ministry staff.  FMT

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

