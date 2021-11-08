AMAZING! WELL-FED TUMMIES TO THE FORE, ZAHID’S ‘KING KONG’ RAUF & ‘BOSSKU’ NAJIB BLATANTLY FLOUT SOPs – BRING ALONG GRAND ENTOURAGE TO NOMINATION HALL – AS MALACCA KICKS OFF ITS WORST & MOST INTENSE STATE POLLS EVER WITH 112 CANDIDATES FIGHTING FOR 28 SEATS AMID STILL-RISKY PANDEMIC

He said this in reference to BN’s Tanjung Bidara candidate Ab Rauf Yusoh turning up at the nomination centre with around 20 people, including former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

“Amazing. They’ve broken the rules even before the start. Will they be compounded?” he said on Twitter.

He also tagged the Election Commission (EC), Health Ministry and police on the micro-blogging site.

In the past, supporters gathered outside the nomination centre to show support.

However, such activities are banned during this state election as measures against the spread of Covid-19.

Prospective candidates are only allowed to bring a proposer and a seconder.

Ab Rauf’s opponents, Bersatu’s Mas Ermieyati Samsudin and PKR’s Zainal Hassan, complied with the rule.

Mas Ermieyati had also complained about the tough SOP, which he said will make it challenging for new candidates to introduce themselves.

Ceramahs, gatherings, door-to-door campaigning and face-to-face campaigning are banned.

The restrictions are significantly tougher compared to the Sabah polls last year, which sparked a new wave of Covid-19 that spread across the nation.

More than 29,000 lives have been lost to Covid-19. MKINI