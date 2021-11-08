WOW! NAJIB & CO MAKE STRIDES – JHO LOW’S FAMILY THE NEXT TO BEAT OFF GOVT’S BID TO SEIZE RM15 MIL PENANG BUNGALOW

The government had seized Low Taek Jho’s family bungalow at Tanjung Bungah Park, Penang in 2019.

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has failed to take control of a bungalow belonging to the family of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low.

High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan today rejected the government’s bid to forfeit the RM15 million three-storey bungalow at Tanjung Bungah Park, Penang, as well as money kept in three Hong Leong bank accounts.

“The applicant (government) had merely shown monies credited into the three bank accounts but did not provide any proof how these bank accounts were related to or used to the commission of unlawful activities.

“The relationship between the 13th respondent (Low’s mother Goh Gaik Ewe) and the characters and entities in 1MDB was conspicuously missing.

“I would also add that there were many glaring discrepancies in the investigating officer’s affidavit that were never corrected or explained,” he said.

The government had seized Low’s family home in 2019. It was reported that the property was registered under Goh’s name.

It then filed a forfeiture application, seeking to take control of the bungalow.

Goh and her husband, Larry Low Hock Peng, have been named by Bukit Aman as persons of interest in connection with the 1MDB investigations.

Besides Goh, 17 others named in the government’s forfeiture bid were Najib Razak, Rosmah Mansor, Riza Aziz, Nor Ashman Najib, Nooryana Najwa Najib, Mohd Kyizzad Mesran, Senijauhar Sdn Bhd, Aiman Ruslan, Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia, Yayasan Semesta, Yayasan Mustika Kasih, Rembulan Kembara Sdn Bhd, Roger Ng, Lim Hwee Bin, Kee Kok Thiam, Tan Vern Tact and Geh Choh Hun.

On the government’s bid to forfeit RM1.88 million kept in seven bank accounts belonging to former Goldman Sachs banker Ng and his wife Lim, Zaini said the prosecution did not provide evidence that the monies were linked to any illegal transactions.

“I am inclined to agree with their counsel and, therefore, dismiss this application,” he said

Zaini allowed the government’s application to forfeit items seized from Kyizzad, Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia, Yayasan Semesta, Yayasan Mustika Kasih, Rembulan Kembara, Kee, Tan and Geh as they had never responded.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

