SKY-HIGH STAKES & A CROWDED FIELD AT MALACCA POLLS – WITH HOTTEST SEATS AT TANJUNG BIDARA WHERE BERSATU’S ERMIEYATIE WILL TAKE ON ZAHID’S ‘KING KONG’ RAUF – AND AT ASAHAN WHERE CONTROVERSIAL ‘FROG’ IDRIS HARON FACES A 6-CORNERED FIGHT – HIS DEFEAT WILL SPELL DOOM FOR FADING ANWAR

Bidara sees Bersatu’s Mas Ermieyatie taking on mentor Rauf

MELAKA: The closely-watched Tanjung Bidara state seat is likely to see a three-cornered fight, with Melaka Umno chief Datuk Seri Rauf Md Yusoh set to take on Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) Datuk Mas Ermieyatie Samsudin.

The third candidate is local man and entrepreneur Zainal Hassan, 59, from Pakatan Harapan.

Mas Ermiyatie, who is Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and a former Puteri Umno chief, will be going up against her mentor, Rauf.

Zainal was the first to reach the Tanjung Bidara nomination centre at 8.08am on Monday (Nov 8) with a proposer and seconder.

He was followed by Ab Rauf who arrived at 8.40am while Mas Ermieyati reached the nomination centre at 8.49am. Both entered the place with a proposer and seconder each.

Earlier, however, Rauf was seen arriving at the centre with a group of supporters, along with former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Health Ministry has imposed a ban on all gatherings and processions for the Melaka polls until Nov 27.

Members of the media were also told to stay outside the centre and asked to observe standard operating procedures.

The area was closely guarded by police as well as Election Commission officers.

Previously, the Tanjung Bidara seat was held by Umno’s Datuk Md Rawi Mahmud who won the constituency with a 2,864 majority, defeating candidates from Pakatan and PAS. ANN

Nominations close in Melaka, crowded field expected

MELAKA: The nomination process for the 15th Melaka state election, which closed at 10am today, went smoothly, the Election Commission announced.

The returning officers at the 28 nomination centres across the state will announce the candidates who will be vying for seats after the objection period ends at 11am.

He is expected to face off against Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate and Melaka Umno Youth chief Fairul Nizam Roslan, Perikatan Nasional’s Dhanesh Basil and three independents

The independent candidates are army veteran Mohd Akhir Ayob, Azmar Abdul Hamid and Muhammad Noor Salleh

But the hottest seat looks to be Tanjung Bidara, with Melaka Umno chief Abd Rauf Yusoh expected to take on Bersatu’s Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who is also deputy law minister, and PH’s Zainal Hassan.

The nomination process saw strict SOPs being implemented by the EC to curb the spread of Covid-19. Unlike previously, the nomination process this time saw no supporter processions and only the candidates, their proposers and seconders were allowed to enter the nomination centres to submit their papers

So far, five parties, namely BN, PN, PH, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) and Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (IMAN) have entered the fray.

Meanwhile, the weather here is sunny and favourable although earlier the Malaysian Meteorological Department had forecast rainy weather at one or two places in the morning in all three districts, namely Alor Gajah, Melaka Tengah and Jasin.

The state polls will be on Nov 20 and early voting is on Nov 16.  FMT

Pakatan’s Idris in 6-way fight for Asahan

FORMER Malacca chief minister and Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Idris Haron will face five other candidates for the Asahan seat in the Malacca elections.

At the end of the filing of candidate nominations today, the Election Commission (EC) announced the six candidates for the seat.

Idris faces competition from Fairul Nizam Roslan (Barisan Nasional) and Dhanesh Basil (Perikatan Nasional), plus three independent candidates: Azmar Ab Hamid, Mohd Akhir Ayob and Mohd Noor Salleh.

Asahan will be a closely watched seat, with the former chief minister hoping to reprise his role.

His endorsement by PH amid controversy about taking in “party hoppers” will also be a test of whether PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim’s gamble to accept the assemblyman, expelled by Umno, is successful.

Idris was also among the four assemblymen who pulled support from Chief Minister Sulaiman Md Ali last month, triggering the state elections. TMI

