SKY-HIGH STAKES & A CROWDED FIELD AT MALACCA POLLS – WITH HOTTEST SEATS AT TANJUNG BIDARA WHERE BERSATU’S ERMIEYATIE WILL TAKE ON ZAHID’S ‘KING KONG’ RAUF – AND AT ASAHAN WHERE CONTROVERSIAL ‘FROG’ IDRIS HARON FACES A 6-CORNERED FIGHT – HIS DEFEAT WILL SPELL DOOM FOR FADING ANWAR

The third candidate is local man and entrepreneur Zainal Hassan, 59, from Pakatan Harapan.

Mas Ermiyatie, who is Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and a former Puteri Umno chief, will be going up against her mentor, Rauf.

Zainal was the first to reach the Tanjung Bidara nomination centre at 8.08am on Monday (Nov 8) with a proposer and seconder.

He was followed by Ab Rauf who arrived at 8.40am while Mas Ermieyati reached the nomination centre at 8.49am. Both entered the place with a proposer and seconder each.

Earlier, however, Rauf was seen arriving at the centre with a group of supporters, along with former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The Health Ministry has imposed a ban on all gatherings and processions for the Melaka polls until Nov 27.

Members of the media were also told to stay outside the centre and asked to observe standard operating procedures.

The area was closely guarded by police as well as Election Commission officers.

Previously, the Tanjung Bidara seat was held by Umno’s Datuk Md Rawi Mahmud who won the constituency with a 2,864 majority, defeating candidates from Pakatan and PAS. ANN