SKY-HIGH STAKES & A CROWDED FIELD AT MALACCA POLLS – WITH HOTTEST SEATS AT TANJUNG BIDARA WHERE BERSATU’S ERMIEYATIE WILL TAKE ON ZAHID’S ‘KING KONG’ RAUF – AND AT ASAHAN WHERE CONTROVERSIAL ‘FROG’ IDRIS HARON FACES A 6-CORNERED FIGHT – HIS DEFEAT WILL SPELL DOOM FOR FADING ANWAR

MELAKA: The nomination process for the 15th Melaka state election, which closed at 10am today, went smoothly, the Election Commission announced.
The returning officers at the 28 nomination centres across the state will announce the candidates who will be vying for seats after the objection period ends at 11am.
He is expected to face off against Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate and Melaka Umno Youth chief Fairul Nizam Roslan, Perikatan Nasional’s Dhanesh Basil and three independents
The independent candidates are army veteran Mohd Akhir Ayob, Azmar Abdul Hamid and Muhammad Noor Salleh
But the hottest seat looks to be Tanjung Bidara, with Melaka Umno chief Abd Rauf Yusoh expected to take on Bersatu’s Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who is also deputy law minister, and PH’s Zainal Hassan.
The nomination process saw strict SOPs being implemented by the EC to curb the spread of Covid-19. Unlike previously, the nomination process this time saw no supporter processions and only the candidates, their proposers and seconders were allowed to enter the nomination centres to submit their papers
So far, five parties, namely BN, PN, PH, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) and Parti Perikatan India Muslim Nasional (IMAN) have entered the fray.
Meanwhile, the weather here is sunny and favourable although earlier the Malaysian Meteorological Department had forecast rainy weather at one or two places in the morning in all three districts, namely Alor Gajah, Melaka Tengah and Jasin.
The state polls will be on Nov 20 and early voting is on Nov 16. FMT