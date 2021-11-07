SERVES HIM RIGHT! DAP’S TREACHEROUS FROG NORHIZAM TO GO IT ALONE – UNWANTED & SHUNNED BY ALL PARTIES IN MALACCA, IT’S GOODBYE & GOOD RIDDANCE TO BAD RUBBISH TO A MAN WHO BROUGHT DOWN 2 STATE GOVTS

‘Double-trouble’ Norhizam to go it alone in Malacca

Maverick politician Norhizam Hassan Baktee has announced that he will defend Pengkalan Batu seat on an Independent ticket.

This comes just after he denied he would be contesting under Parti Pejuang Tanah Air in the Malacca state election scheduled on Nov 20.

“I have been independent, and now I am still independent in carrying out my work. I will be calling the media soon,” he told Bernama yesterday.

He is set to face an uphill battle against Muhamad Danish Zainudin of DAP, Bersatu’s Mohd Azrudin Md Idris and Umno’s Kalsom Nordin.

Putra’s Malacca state liaison chief Mohd Aluwi Sari will also be fielded in Pengkalan Batu, according to party president Ibrahim Ali.

Norhizam, 55, was formerly the state executive councillor in charge of agriculture, livestock, entrepreneur development and cooperative.

He won the Pengkalan Batu seat on a Pakatan Harapan ticket in the 14h general election.

However, on March 2, 2020, the Malacca DAP deputy chair pledged his support for the new state government under Perikatan Nasional and was sacked by the DAP.

The Election Commission set the polling day for the coming Malacca election on Nov 20 while nomination day will be on Nov 8 and early voting on Nov 16.

The election was called following the dissolution of the state legislative assembly on Oct 4, when four assemblypersons withdrew their support for then Malacca chief minister Sulaiman Md Ali.

They were Norhizam, Idris Haron (BN-Sungai Udang), Nor Azman Hassan (BN-Pantai Kundor), and Noor Effandi Ahmad (Bersatu-Telok Mas).

Norhizam’s role in bringing down two governments meant that he was dubbed a traitor and his proposed candidacy was rejected outright by Harapan.

